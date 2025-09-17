What is the new thing of UK-US Tech Deal and what does it mean to the UK economy? | technology





1. Microsoft invests $ 3 billion in the UK

Brad Smith, chairman of Microsoft, welcomed the biggest announcement in the agreement and insisted that it was not an empty promise. The $ 3 billion ($ 22 billion) offers a COMPANYS UK budget for the next four years, which means not only artificial intelligence infrastructure but also throughout the UK.

Microsoft says it contains $ 15 billion in capital spending, such as equipment, land and buildings for AI and cloud services. The other half will carry out everyday operations such as research, sales and product development.

As part of the package, the US company said that AI Datacletre, a project that has already been announced as a core customer of AI infrastructure company NSCALE, a UK -based AI data center in ESSEX's Loughton, will be announced.

Smith accused the British in 2023 that the Microsot acquisition of video game producers, Activision, was later neglected to ignore the ignorant movement. He told reporters on Tuesday that Microsoft was encouraged by the government's actions by the government of Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, and the latter helped the planning and energy access.

Smith said there is a more stable opportunity to accelerate investment in the UK.

The 22 billion won is a significant mass of 31 billion won in the British government, which includes 5 billion spending by Google, which the search company described in addition to additional investments over the next two years. Google levels include capital spending, research and development and related engineering and work in AI devices Google Deepmind.

2. AI growth area in northeastern England

North-East will host AI growth zones that receive special support for planning and providing energy for hosting AI infrastructure such as Datacentres. The government said it could unlock more than 5,000 jobs and bring 3 billion investments.

One of the DataCentre sites, Northumberland's Blyth has already been announced and has received 10 billion financial promises from US investment firm BLACKSTONE.

The other sites mentioned are characterized by new development in the Cobalt Park of North Tyneside. Domestic version of the US Stargate Data Center project, advocated by Trump. NSCALE, Openai and NVIDIA will develop a platform to deploy Openais technology in the UK. The idea will help STARGATE UK to develop sovereign AI that cutting -edge technology develops and used in UKS interests.

As part of the first stage of Stargate UK, OpenAI uses an 8,000 Nvidia graphics processing device (GPU), a powerful computer chip that supports AI tools such as CHATGPT. Cobalt Park will be one of several UK sites according to this plan.

3. NVIDIAS 11BN presentation

NVIDIA, the world's largest AI chipaker, has advanced 11 billion injections to the UK's economy, providing up to 120,000 powerful Blackwell GPUs for projects that will be built in the UK for the next few years. Therefore, there are some other announcements in the agreement.

NVIDIA mentioned the total ending value provided by partners to clarify its investment on Wednesday, and mentioned the total end -to -end value provided by partners, including chips purchased from a supercomputer to accommodate NVIDIA, land and data center buildings and GPUS. NVIDIA invests 500 million people in NSCALE in 4TN, the world's largest company.

4. Other announcements

COREWEAVE, a US data center company, said it will invest 1.5 billion in the UK, including a site in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. Salesforce, a US software company, has invested an additional $ 200 million in the UK, adding two years to the financial promise to the UK, which will be operated by 2030. NVIDIA will invest in the UKS AI startup site.

5. Inflow of technical bosses

The agreement and Trump's visit to the NVIDIA, Microsoft and Openai are accompanied by the US Technical Corporation's aides to strengthen their relationships with the president of the United States by crossing the Atlantic. Since Trump exercised power, US technical leaders have lined up to express loyalty and support, which is another opportunity to support US leadership projects as well as to do so. Apple's chief executive Tim Cook is also attending Wednesday banquets.

6. AI and energy

The government argued that the US-UK contract would fully charge the UKS low-carbon economy by encouraging the construction of a new nuclear power plant to provide power to data centers and supercomputers that support technology.

Specifically, the technical agreement is expected to provide millions of pounds for new nuclear technology, which will create thousands of jobs in accordance with a separate Atlantic Crossing Agreement announced earlier this week.

The new pledge was made earlier this year with a public invitation to technical companies such as Google, META and Amazon, and invested in the UK AI data center, and produced an existing plan for the nuclear expansion of generations released with a public invitation that could be run by small modular reactors.

Growing UKS Low Carbon Energy Supplier is essential if you want to host the energy Hungarian data center for the AI ​​industry while staying within a net zero carbon budget. However, if you do not want to add additional gas power to the energy system in the future, you need to add a new low -carbon energy generation as the demands of the data center and the increase of electricity demand in other economies.

Many global technology companies, which are under pressure to meet their own carbon cutting promises, are converted into nuclear power because the reactor generates electricity at a steady speed and reflects the energy use of the data center. This summer, Meta signed a 20 -year contract with Illinois's nuclear power plant, and Amazon and Google are investing in nuclear energy in the competition for AI control.

Nevertheless, the latest AI plan will raise additional questions about the UKS low -pressure supply needed to cool the energy -intensive data center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/sep/17/what-is-new-uk-us-tech-deal-ai-supercomputers-investment-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos