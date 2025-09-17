



Washington (AP) Russia has moved to amplify the theories of online conspiracy on Charlie Kirks who kills only a few hours after that, shedding with social media with the frightening affirmation that America slips into the civil war.

Chinese and pro-Iranian groups have also spread the disinformation of the shooting, people faithful to Irans 'interests supporting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories while Beijing-related robots have said that Kirks' death shows that the United States is violent, polarized and dysfunctional.

The adversaries of the Americas have long used false social media accounts, online robots and disinformation to represent the United States as a dangerous country assailed in extremism and armed violence. Kirks Killing offered another opportunity to those who are eager to shape the understanding of the public while igniting political polarization.

Charlie Kirks Death and the next civil war, tweeted Russian ultra -nationalists Alexander Dugin, whose influence earned him the brain of Poutines on the nickname, referring to the president of Russia. Pro-Russian robots blamed Democrats and predicted more violence. The Russian state media published articles in English with the titles claiming a plot orchestrated by the dark forces: was Charlie Kirks Killer a pro?

Foreign disinformation constitutes a tiny fraction of the overall online discussion on the death of Kirks, but that could undermine all efforts to cure political divisions or even stimulate violence.

We have seen several Russian campaigns trying to operate Kirks Killing, said Joseph Bodnar, principal research director at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. In many cases, campaigns are not added new claims, but are recycling that have emerged from American users. They collect domestic actors and amplify them.

The opponents adapt the disinformation

In each case, those who propagate disinformation adapted it to their own ends. Chinese propaganda has focused on the violent nature of the death of Kirks, painting the United States as a nation of violent owners of firearms and political extremists.

The Russian voices tried to link Kirks's death to Ukraine's American support, even distributing a conspiracy theory that the Ukrainian government killed Kirk because of its criticism of this aid.

The pro-Iranian groups took a different approach, saying that Israel was behind the death of Kirks and that the suspect was put in place to fall. This conspiracy theory has proven itself with white supremacist groups in the United States, showing how corrosive affirmations can easily spread online despite the oceans and linguistic and cultural barriers.

Influence campaigns arise while the United States has returned government efforts to expose foreign disinformation.

On Wednesday, the State Department announced that it ended its remaining efforts to counter foreign disinformation, following a decision earlier this year to close the Global Committee Center, an office which had called Russian, Chinese and Iranian disinformation in the past. The Republicans had targeted the center and its mission because of what they said to be his censorship of conservative ideas.

False and misleading complaints can spread quickly after major new events while people get online to search for information. Artificial intelligence programs that can create realistic videos and audio can make the search for truth even more difficult, as are AI chatbots that can systematically offer false information.

This happened after Kirks Kirks, during disinformation on the shooting and the suspect quickly spread online.

In recent years, groups that seek to spread confusion or distrust have seized hurricanes, wars on January 6, 2021, the attack on the American Capitol, the Pandemic of Covid-19 and other disasters, as well as the assassinations of President Donald Trump.

Details vary, but conspiracy theories pushed by foreign adversaries suggest all American institutions, the government, the media, the police, health care failed and can no longer trust it, and that more violence is likely.

Calls social media societies to repress

Whatever the source of information, social media societies should do more to stop both foreign disinformation and domestic calls to violence, said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Counter Digital Hate, which follows online disinformation.

The articles calling for violence of reprisals following Kirks Death were observed 43 million times on X only, according to the search for centers, although it cannot say which messages came from foreign sources.

Plate-form like X fail catastrophically to limit the scope of articles that celebrate murder and chaos, said Ahmed.

Russia, China and Iran have all denied having targeted the Americans with disinformation. Officials in China specifically postponed the claims that Chinese social media robots are used to amplify false claims on the Kirk shooting.

China condemns all illegal and violent acts. That said, we firmly opposed certain American politicians accusing China of having instilled in disinformation and of encouraging violence, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry published on X.

For foreign opponents seeking to sow discord in the United States, disinformation can be very effective and inexpensive. For the authorities who try to hold the informed public, the false affirmations on the death of Kirks are a potentially dangerous effort to divert American discourse.

There is a huge disinformation that we follow, said the Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, a Republican, at a recent press conference on Kirks Killing. What we see is that our opponents want violence. We have robots from Russia, China, all over the world trying to instill disinformation and encourage violence.

Cox urged people to ignore the false affirmations that seem to be designed to arouse fear and suggested that the Americans disconnect social media and spend time with the family instead.

The writer Associated Press Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

