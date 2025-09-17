NVIDIA Boss is 500m | nvidia





Jensen Huang, co -founder and chief executive of NVIDIA, the US AI chip maker, announced a new 500 million investments in the UK company, predicting that the UK would be a superpower.

Huang, who is scheduled to join Donald Trump on Wednesday night, is holding a stake in NSCALE, a British cloud computing company, in a banquet hall with KING and predicts that it will earn up to 500 billion won over the next six years.

He was here to announce that England would be an AI superpower and told a press conference in London.

Huang was cited as evidence of some companies established in the UK, from the UK and some companies founded in the UK, from AI GIANT Deepmind to unmanned car startup Wayve. You do not thank it. Your university. Come on. You said they were so humble.

The semiconductor boss said, moving to China to prohibit the purchase of NVIDIA Chips as a sign of increasing the designated battles in AI.

Huang added that Beijing was disappointed by the report that it was bringing a ban. I added. It is safer for the world for China and the United States to cooperate in AI and to cooperate in AI than to be isolated by Chinese researchers.

He said NVIDIA sells 120,000 graphics processing devices to the UK as part of an investment of 11 billion people, and 70%of this cost occurs in computing and networking, including chips, and 30%of land, power and data center structures.

Huang said that additional computing ability will be about 100 times the performance of the fastest supercomputer in the UK. [in Bristol].

He also went on how an AI company who used a wholesale to train AI systems for an AI company training on how to train the AI ​​system.

Elton John and Mick Jagger were one of the famous artists who complained that the Labor Party did not defend the basic rights of the artist by blocking attempts to force the artificial intelligence company to disclose the copyrighted data used in his system.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Join the business today

If you set up your work date, we will inform you of all your business news and analysis every morning.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that are charged, online advertising and external parties support funds. If you don't have an account, write your guest account to send this newsletter on TheGuardian.com. You can complete the entire registration at any time. For more information on how to use your data, see Personal Information Protection Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

HUANGS's optimistic statement on the future of the UK's superpower was strengthened by a warning that there was a challenge to secure enough electricity to supply fuel to the necessary waves of the collapsed data factory. He said he would need nuclear and gas turbine power plants.

He also urged the UK to develop its own AI system, despite the great wave of US investments in the US Microsoft, Google and Openai.

All countries must create their own AI, which the UK should do the same. The data is yours. It belongs to your people. It was made by your people, your company. And you should be able to shift the data into your national interests, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2025/sep/17/jensen-huang-nvidia-uk-ai-superpower-500m-nscale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos