



A central question for the potential saga of Tiktoks is whether the popular social video platform would keep its algorithm the secret sauce which feeds its addictive video flow after its deactivation of the Chinese parent company bytedance.

Now it seems that it can. Wang Jingtao, deputy director of the Central Cyberespace Cyberespace Commission in Chinas, journalists in Madrid on Monday that there was a consensus on the authorization of the use of intellectual property rights such as the algorithm (Tiktoks) a main collision point in the agreement.

The parties have also agreed to entrust a partner to manage American user data and content security, he said. But while China has agreed that a disabled Tiktok could use its algorithm, it is uncertain how it would work.

What is the agreement?

Little is known about the actual agreement in progress, including what companies are involved and if the United States would have a participation in Tiktok. Li Chenggang, representative of Chinas international trade, said the two parties had reached basic consensus to properly solve the problems related to Tiktok in a cooperative manner, reduce obstacles to investments and promote related economic and commercial cooperation. The parties now have until December 16 to chop the details, following the last extension of the deadline for the Trump administration.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a press conference this week after the last series of commercial negotiations between the two best economies in the world concluded in Madrid that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would express himself on Friday to finalize the agreement. He said that the objective of the agreement would be to go to the American property.

He did not disclose the terms of the agreement, saying that it is between two private parties, but added that the commercial conditions have been agreed.

Oracle Corp. was launched as a probable buyer for the platform. The company's representatives did not immediately respond to a message for comments on Monday and Tuesday.

In Madrid, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said the team was very focused on Tiktok and made sure that it was a just agreement for the Chinese, but also completely respects American national security problems.

What about algorithm?

During the arguments of the Supreme Court in January, a lawyer for Tiktok and his Chinese parent company bytedance Ltd. told the judges how difficult it would be to conclude an agreement in accordance with the law of Tiktok, especially since the Chinese law restricts the sale of the property algorithm which made the success of the social media platform.

US officials have previously warned the algorithm that feeds what users see on the application is vulnerable to the handling of the Chinese authorities, who can use it to shape content on the platform in a manner to detect.

Tiktok said the United States had never presented proof that China had tried to manipulate content on its American platform

The restricted committee of China indicates that any agreement between Beijing and Washington must comply with a law obliging Tiktok to disabling its Chinese property or to face a ban in the United States

It would not be in conformity if the algorithm was Chinese. There cannot be a shared algorithm with Bytedance, said a spokesperson for the committee.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the committees classified democrats, said that he wanted information on the ownership structure.

Access to Chinese communist parties to American data, all our concerns said. The social media platform needs user data to determine what to show users, and Krishnamoorthhi said it would be open to discussions if the application is protected against Beijing infiltration.

Extensions continue

Although it does not have a clear legal basis to do so, Trump continued to extend the deadline for Tiktok in order to avoid the ban on the United States, the last extension came on Tuesday, a day before the expiration of the last deadline.

This gives his administration more time to negotiate an agreement to set up the social media platform under American property.

It is not clear how many times Trump can continue to extend the ban while the government continues to try to negotiate an agreement for Tiktok, which belongs to Chinas Bytedance. Although there is no clear legal basis for extensions, so far, there has been no legal dispute against the administration. Trump has raised more than 15 million followers on Tiktok since he joined last year, and he credited the trend platform for helping him gain ground among young voters. He said in January that he had a warm place for Tiktok.

Tiktok did not immediately respond to a message to comment on Tuesday.

How do Americans see Tiktok?

For the moment, Tiktok continues to operate for its 170 million users in the giants of American technology Apple, Google and Oracle have been convinced to continue to offer and support the application, on the promise that the Ministry of Justice Trump would not use the law to request potentially steep fines against them.

The Americans are even more closely divided on what to do about Tiktok than they were two years ago.

A recent investigation by Pew Research Center revealed that around a third of Americans said they had supported a tiktok ban, against 50% in March 2023. About a third, said they would oppose a ban, and a similar percentage said they were not sure.

Among those who said they had supported the ban on the social media platform, around 8 out of 10, cited concerns about the security of user data as a major factor in their decision, according to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-tiktok-china-bytedance-deadline-05f273261a1dc947609c180bf876b589

