Colombia interrupts American weapons purchases as a fight against drugs, degeneration delimitation | News on drugs





President Gustavo Petro defends the drug war policy and insists that he will not be president of Washington puppet.

Colombia has interrupted weapons purchases in the United States, its greatest military partner, above Washingtons says that the South American country failed to stop cocaine trafficking.

The Colombian Minister of the Interior Armando Benedetti announced this decision on Tuesday, when President Gustavo Petro accused the United States of seeking to participate in the country's internal policy and to seek a puppet president before the elections of next year.

From that moment on arms will not be bought in the United States, Benedetti told Blu Radio on Tuesday in an interview.

US President Donald Trump awarded Colombia on Monday as an ally in the fight against drugs, accusing the country of allowing cocaine production of browsing records of all time.

Although considered a largely symbolic movement, he marked another blow to the Washingtons Alliance with Bogota after the sides clashed earlier this year for the expulsion of undocumented migrants to the Latin American country.

We do not know how the radiation will affect the millions of dollars provided by Washington each year in Bogota to strengthen its fight against drug cartels and left -wing fighters funded by cocaine traffic.

Assistance in the United States for anti-narcotic efforts in Colombia amounts to $ 380 for a few years.

In a series of messages on X Tuesday, Petro, a left -wing veerrum, defended his war policy against drugs, insisting that his government had seized more cocaine than previous administrations.

In a statement at a meeting of ministers, Petro also said that Colombia would not be sung by the American government, adding that it was not concerned about American aid.

We are those who help them, because the problem belongs to them, not ours, said Petro, suggesting that the military of Colombias would end his dependence on American documents.

Responding to the American Secretary of State Marco Rubios Characterization of the Colombian chief as an erratic in the fight against drugs, Petro said that bombing civilian boats in Latin American waters was really erratic.

He was referring to Trumps' decision to hit two Venezuelan boats, which he said were operated by drug cartels and on the way to the United States.

Most of the cocaine that moves through sea leaves in port containers, and goes to large ships and not in speedboats, Petro wrote on X.

Petro added that he would not allow his nation to kneel in American interests or to allow peasants who cultivate Coca to be beaten.

Since coming to power in 2022, Petro has defended a paradigm shift in the so-called drug war against drugs, focusing on solving social problems that fuel drug trafficking in favor of eradication.

On his watch, the culture of Coca, the main ingredient of cocaine, increased by around 70%, according to the Colombian government and the United Nations.

The number of land dedicated to COCA cultivation has almost tripled to a record of 253,000 hectares (around 625,200 acres) during the decade until 2023, according to the latest report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Writing on X, Petro blamed the figures for the increase in [cocaine] Consumption worldwide, especially in Europe.

The world must modify its anti-drug policy because it has failed, he said, adding that cocaine consumption in the United States was only stabilized because they have gone en masse to the consumption of fentanyl, which is 30 times more deadly.

Petro has repeatedly faced Trump, attracting his anger by refusing us extradition requests and criticizing his immigration repression and his efforts to fight drug trafficking in neighboring Venezuela.

He also criticized us Ally Israel for his war against Gaza, reducing diplomatic ties with the country in 2024.

