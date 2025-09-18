Visit to Trump is about transactions that turn the UK economy | Money News





Donald Trump was mainly about one thing today.

He told reporters on the White House lawn before he was flying to England to fly to the Air Force 1.

The UK has been delivered. After the military welcome, the lunch with the kings and the queen, the Red Arrows Flypast, already has enough photos to return by plane. Luckily, the splendor and the situation are what we do well.

Latest money: Did the Oasis tour affect inflation?

But this was not altruistic display. There are few these things. As the British government did in the past, the STARMER team developed its own goals using British soft power. In addition to Pangpar, Starmer wants to catch the president's ears on foreign policy issues including Gaza and Ukraine. But they are also there to talk about money: investment and deal.

In trade we shaken. The United States refused to break down 25%of tariffs imposed on the aluminum and steel industry (perhaps a car with the king reminds us that the United States cannot oppose profit).

But in the investment sector, the British government is already declaring victory. Trump arrived in England with the WHO 'S WHO at the US technology site.

AI Chipmaker Nvidia, Apple's Tim Cook, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Openai's chief executive Jensen Huang traveled all. Today, they are attending a weekly dinner with the president at Windsor Castle, but there are other reasons.

Many of them were here to announce tens of billions of pounds to build an AI data center in the UK according to the new US-UK technology transaction.

Visit to Trump Latest:

They are private investments, but the government sees them as Starmer's victory. His administration, like the previous administration, is trying to unlock Britain's economic growth. It fixes hope for the modified promise of AI.

The prospect of growing economic growth, productivity and jobs is an attractive thing about the sick economy of most Western Europe and in fact. I hope that this investment will be able to build a digital infrastructure for recharging the UK AI industry.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

On both sides of the road leading to 2:57 Castle, the Presidential Helicopter Marine Corps One was packed with the onlookers as soon as the Presidential Helicopter Marine Corps One was overhead.

The government said the transactions from NVIDIA, Microsoft, Openai, and Google were “voting of trust in the UK.” Of course, there is a reason why the UK's existing AI ecosystem attracts these companies. It is rarely related to the king.

World -class researchers, university and scientific studies were ripe to take off to the UK ecosystem. Deep Mind is probably the most famous success story that Google acquired in 2014.

It was the chief executive of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang, wanted to remind us. Ahead of his trip to Windsor, he expressed his surprise about the lack of Britain's lack of England's ability.

“This week, we have come to announce that England will be a superpower, but the British can be a bit humble and even a symbol of their success. In fact, this is the moment to celebrate the British ecosystem.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:18 The government celebrates the victory of technology. But the challenge is ahead.

He said the UK was in the surgery of the new industrial revolution and had to capture that moment.

“This is the origin of artificial intelligence and some of the brightest minds of AI are here. Therefore, there is an expertise that creates artificial intelligence and creates and trains a large language model.”

The UK has obvious expertise and appeal. It is the third largest AI market in the world after the United States and China. There are one -third of European AI new companies and twice as many as other European countries.

The shaking place is infrastructure. High energy costs and squeaky grids withheld the growth of the data center. The government promised to correct this (as well as the energy and computational ability that attracted the interests of technical giants). Transactions with the United States will also cooperate with both sides to expand the nuclear power of the UK.

But not everyone is familiar with all of these interests of Americans. The US dollar helps to support the expansion of data centers, but US AI companies, such as Openai, who have partnerships with NVIDIA and NSCALE and open data centers in Blyth, will be at the forefront of opportunity.

Open AI secures access to infrastructure, energy and computing power to operate and train models. NVIDIA will provide chips. NSCALE, a British data center company, is expected to have a big growth, but in the place where France boasts Mistral, the UK has no similar AI champions. For all claims about “Sovereign AI”, some may be wondering if it is enough to control this powerful new industry when many technologies are Americans to build a data center in the UK.

In an interview with Sky News, Huang overcame the concern.

“Sovereign AI begins with having sovereignty data. There is a lot of data.” “Data of your national, company, society, and society. The data is created here. It belongs to you. You must use it to train your large language model. There will be a variety of AI models created here, and you have all the confidence as long as you provide the tools of science.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/trump-state-visit-is-all-about-deals-to-turn-around-uk-economy-13432729 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos