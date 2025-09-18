



Washington, DC, the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced today a commitment to $ 75 million shares towards the US-Ukraine reconstruction fund which will provide seed capital to relaunch the investment of funds in critical minerals, hydrocarbons and related infrastructures in Ukraine.

The DFCS Seed Capital Equity Investment will be equaled by the Ukrainian government, for a combined total of $ 150 million. The investment will support the reconstruction of Ukraines and long -term economic recovery, will strengthen the supply chains for American natural resources and increase American economic, security and innovation growth. The capital will support the initial investment phase before the gradual contributions of Ukrainian fees to the fund.

By deploying this initial capital, we aim to catalyze private sector investments in Ukraine thanks to fund investments, to rebuild critical infrastructure, to unlock natural resources and to generate economic prosperity for the United States and Ukraine. This investment underlines the DFCS partnership with Ukraine to help advance the country's recovery and our two countries access essential natural criticism resources to safeguard national security, said Conor Coleman, head of DFCS investments and chief of staff.

This fund advances strategic priorities for the United States and Ukraine. Together, we actively develop new opportunities for American companies on critical markets and stimulating the economy and the resumption of Ukraines. This fund will make America more prosperous and more secure, while unlocking the economic potential of Ukraines and further strengthening our strategic partnership, said the US ambassador Julie Davis.

Ukraine corresponds to the contribution of the United States, stressing our common commitment to invest together through the reconstruction investment fund. The Fund will finance projects that reconstruct critical infrastructure, the scale of emerging technologies and develop our natural resources in a responsible manner. These investments will create jobs in both countries and allow American and Ukrainian companies to work together. Our partnership will deposit global supply chains and mobilize private capital to anchor the reconstruction and security of Ukraines, said Oleksii Sobolev, Ukraine Minister of the Economy, the Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The fund will take advantage of American talent, resources and governance standards to improve the Ukraine investment climate and avoid new strategic investment opportunities for the United States, other allies and private sector partners, including multilateral development banks and other private sector investors. It will favor investments in natural resources, energy, infrastructure and critical mineral supply chains which are essential to advance American and vital economic prosperity for American and Ukrainian national interests.

The announcement of the DFCS follows the inaugural meeting of the fund of the Fund on September 3 where DFC was appointed president of the Board of Funds. During the meeting, the board of directors also adopted committees charters and discussed evaluation protocols that will facilitate the creditor of the privileged actions of the Fund in the United States for new military assistance that it provides to Ukraine.

This transaction can be subject to additional steps before commitment and closing, including the notification of the congress.

###

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), created in 2019 with bipartite support under President Trump, is Americas Development Finance Institution. DFC is associated with the private sector to advance American foreign policy and strengthen national security by mobilizing private capital in the world. DFC is investing in strategic sectors, including critical minerals, modern infrastructure and advanced technologies, promoting economic development, supporting American interests and yields in Americantaxpayers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dfc.gov/media/press-releases/dfc-kickstarts-us-ukraine-reconstruction-investment-fund-75-million-seed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos