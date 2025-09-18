



Almost half says that it is wrong to publish an invitation, and I think only one quarter will improve the British relationship.

As Donald Trump begins to arrive at the Air Force 1 today, how will the British public make his influence on Trump himself and Britain?

NEW YouGov/Sky's person thinks half of the British (45%) is wrong to invite Trump to the second week.

More than six (62%) and Lib DEM voters (64%) out of 10 labor believes that the president should not be invited as with 70%of green voters. Conservatives also tend to see the invitation wrong, but at a much lower ratio of 46%.

In contrast, more than six of the 10 reformed voters go back to the visit.

71%of the public believes it is important for the British government to maintain a positive relationship with Donald Trump, but only 26%of the reports will be improved according to the data from the YOUGOV/TIMES poll. Instead, half (51%) expect to have little difference between the American relations.

Regarding the quantum relationship between Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, Britons is divided into 30%of PM thinks that it is too positive for Donald Trump, and has to do more to criticize him, and 27%have balanced. Starmer was so critical to Donald Trump and I think he needs to do more to build a positive relationship.

Nearly three (29%) out of 10 Britain (29%) believes that the relationship with Trump has been treated more favorable to the UK than in other countries. I think that the prime minister's relationship with the president was not different from the British treatment (38%), but only 9%of the United States thinks the United States is getting worse.

Separately, some expressed their concern that the state visits invite the risk of misinterpreting the royal family in politics, but only 26%of the British believes there is a risk of this. Instead, 43%have no actual risk and the remaining 31%are not clear.

How do Britain feel about Donald Trump?

YOUGOVS's most recent possibility (August 25-26) has only 19%of the British president's favorable opinion, and 69%have disadvantaged views (including 47%negative about Trump).

Most British (53%) say Trump had a negative impact on England. Only 9%have had a positive impact on the UK, and 27%do not think it made a big difference in any way.

Reformed British voters say they are significantly different from other groups, and 30%say that Trump had a positive impact on the UK compared to 1-8%of other voters.

Many British don't even think the president is good for his country. According to a separate YOUGOV/SKY POLL, only 19 percent believe that he is doing good things as an American president.

Naturally, I think there are few British (22%) who think it is a good thing if the British government is more similar to Trump's US administration. Reformed British voters are exceptions, and 68%of them would be better to copy the Trump method more closely.

