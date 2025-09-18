



The American Department of Education (the Department), alongside America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Turning Point USA, Hillsdale College and more than 40 national and leading state organizations has today announced the launch of the America 250 Civics Education Coalition. This historical initiative is devoted to renewing patriotism, strengthening civic knowledge and advancing a shared understanding of the founding principles of the Americas in schools across the country.

The coalition, announced on the day of the Constitution, is based on the commitment of Trump's administrations to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Americas next July.

With the surveillance of the American Secretary for Education Linda McMahon and the Department, the Coalition led by the AFPI will put the spearhead of national initiatives to initiate students, educators and communities in conversations on freedom, citizenship and the lasting values ​​of the Americas.

While America approaches 250 years since its foundation, we are proud to announce this coalition to ensure that each young American understands the beauty of our nation and is equipped with the civic knowledge necessary to contribute significantly to their future, said the American secretary for education Linda McMahon. A country cannot survive if its values ​​are forgotten by its people. More than ever, we must restore the vitality of the American spirit, and this coalition will take daring measures to educate, inspire and mobilize young people towards active and enlightened citizenship.

The AFPI is proud to be held with the Ministry of Education and to associate with more than 40 organizations in the best category to train this coalition, said the acting president of the American First Policy Institute Greg Sindelar. Together, we build a movement which will guarantee that the next generation includes the founding principles of the Americas and makes them advance with confidence and pride.

Turning Point USA, which includes Turning Point Education, is more resolved than ever to advance virtuous education centered on God for students who were prosperous across our country, said Dr. Hutz H. Hertzberg, director of education at Turning Point Education. In this spirit, we are honored to associate with the distinguished organizations that make up the America 250 Civics Education Coalition to restore, relaunch and recover a solid American civic education for all the students of our country.

“We are celebrating Lincoln for its greatness by recalling the nation to the principles of its birth, the principles of the declaration of independence, the most beautiful political document in history,” said Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College. “It's time to repeat your work and the work of Jefferson and the founders. We will work together to learn these principles, and for the love of them, we will have a great celebration.

The Director General of the Katie Gorka coalition, co -president Erika Donalds and co -president, Dr. Ben Judge, stressed that the initiative represents a large and united front of the partners determined to make civic education engaging, accessible and inspiring:

Katie Gorka, Executive Director: The America 250 Civics Education Coalition consists in restoring patriotism by ensuring that each American knows our history and our treasures our freedoms. Erika Donalds, Co-Hébergeur: A free society depends on enlightened citizens, and civic knowledge must again be at the heart of American education. Thanks to this coalition, we unite to bring these lessons back to classrooms and communities and prepare future generations to protect our Republic. Ben Judge, co -president: by reviving civic pride, we will prepare the next generation not only to celebrate America, but to protect his promise.

The coalition today summoned its first round table. Over the next twelve months, the coalition will unveil a robust programming program, including the series of speakers of the Fundamental Liberties College and a tour of 50 states on university campuses on a national scale.

America 250 Civics Education Coalition Partners

1776 Project Foundation Alabama Policy Institute Alliance Defending Freedom Alumni Free Speech Alliance America First American Center for Law & JusticeMeMerican Cornerstone Institute American Legischaption Exchange Consulting Renuamerical Catholic Principles Catholic Project for the Education Center for Renewal Center for America Center America Institute Institute Commonwealth Foundation concerned Women for America Conseil Conseil Institute constituting America Council for National Policy Eagle for Faith and Freedom of the Constitution America Constitut America American Liberty Institute Goldwater Institute Heritage Foundation Hillsdale College Intercollegiate Studies for Education Reform James Madison Institute Creators of the Network Institut Moms for America Moms for Liberty National Association of Scholars Prageru Prests for Liferelige Freedom Institute Texas Public Policy Foundation The Fund for American Studies Turning Usa Woodson Center Woodon Center Woodson

Additional information

More details on upcoming programming, the mission and a complete list of coalition members can be found on the Coalition America 250 Civics Education website here.

The website will be regularly updated as new information will be available.

