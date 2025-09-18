



According to a survey of special demand for special demands in schools across the UK, one in three parents found a special requirement for children.

This figure has instilled anxiety in the UK's national plan to reform special requirements due to the increase in costs and the serious lack of special school places.

According to a survey of more than 5,800 parents commissioned by the parents' charity and conducted by YOUGOV, 33%of parents with school -age children have requested an evaluation of a special education request (SEN) possible in their children's schools.

In the UK, the ratio has increased to 34%. According to the previous Ministry of Education (DFE) data, about one of the five children last year explained specific support for individual children, including education, health and medical plans (EHCP), including 482,000 in the UK.

Jason Elsom, the chief executive of parents, said:

The family does not need to wait a few months or years to get the necessary support. Our measurement as a society must be the most vulnerable treatment, which should be greatly weighted on the shoulders.

Parentkind is UKS's largest parent school charity, working with more than 24,000 parent teachers and school parent councils.

Half of the parents who pursued the evaluation were performed by the school, and half of them were still waiting or paid for personal evaluation. One -quarter of the waiting people said that they are doing so for more than a year.

The survey also suffered a personal cost to cope with children who need special help. 15%said they gave up their jobs to take care of their children, while 20%said they spent time in paid work.

One -third of SEN children's parents said they faced financial burdens due to the additional cost and tension at home, and 40%said they had experienced their mental health problems.

In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in diagnosis of autism, ADHD and language and language demands among children, and linguistic disorders and social and emotional problems have increased rapidly after Kobid epidemics.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies explained that it was surprising that the UK's demand for special education and disability (Send) was surprisingly reflected, reflecting the improvement of the demands that always existed through recognition and diagnosis.

Bridget Phillipson, the British Minister of Education, said DFE will publish a white paper that summarizes the reform plan later this year. It is expected to expand the special requirements in the mainstream school and establish a specialist unit in it.

However, many parents and activists were concerned that reform would reduce the use of EHCP, and a rally took place out of parliament this week.

DFE is doing its best to improve the comprehensive achievements of liquor schools, but the department is facing the Treasury and uphill for financing for more special school places.

DFE said: The government has inherited the remaining system on the knee, so we are closely listening to our parents to improve our experiences and results anywhere in the country. Our starting point is to always improve support for children.

