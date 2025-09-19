



United Nations (AP) The United States once again vetoed a resolution of the United Nations Security Council which had required an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza and the release of the hostages after having declared that the effort was not far enough to condemn Hamas.

The other 14 members of the United Nations the most powerful body voted in favor of the resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as catastrophic and called on Israel to raise all restrictions on the delivery of aid to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory. The result highlights the American and Israeli isolation on the world scene concerning the almost two year war in Gaza.

Watch: The United Nations Commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza. Lawyers offer opposite opinions on results

The vote took place a few days before the annual rally of the world leaders of the United Nations General Assembly, where Gaza will be a major subject and where the main American allies are expected to an independent Palestinian state. It is a largely symbolic decision which is vehemently opposed by Israel and the United States, dividing the Trump administration from allies, including Ukand France.

The resolution, written by the councils 10 elected members who serve two -year mandates, goes further than the previous versions to underline what it calls the deepening of the suffering of Palestinian civilians.

He also reiterates requests from previous resolutions, including for the publication of all hostages held by Hamas and other militant groups after their. 7, 2023, a surprise attack in the south of Israel which launched war in Gaza.

By opposing similar resolutions since November, the United States has complained that requests, including a cease-fire, were not directly linked to the unconditional hostage release and would only reshit Hamas activists.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN, went bankrupt the new resolution, saying that she would not free up hostages and do not bring the security of the region.

Israel will continue to fight Hamas and protect its citizens, even if the Security Council prefers to turn a blind eye to terrorism, he said in a statement on Thursday.

The resolution also expressed a deep alarm after a report published last month by the main authority of the worlds on food crises said that Gaza City had become privileged by famine, and that it is likely to spread in the constant territory and end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Israeli forces continued with a new offensive on the ground in Gaza City. The last Israeli operation, which started on Tuesday, still degenerates a conflict that rolled the Middle East and probably pushes any more out of reach.

The Israeli army, which says that it wants to destroy the military infrastructure of Hamas, did not give a calendar for the offensive, but there were indications that it could take months.

On the same day, a team of independent experts commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council concluded that Israel was committing a genocide in Gaza, publishing a report that called on the international community to end it and take action to punish those responsible.

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly voted massively a solution to two states in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged Israel to engage in a Palestinian state.

The expectations for an American veto of the resolution Thursday, when around half of the Americans say that the Israeli military response in the Gaza Strip went too far, according to the investigation by The Associated Press-Noc Center for Public Affairs Research. It was from November 2023, when 40% said that the military action of the Israel went too far.

But at the same time, the Americans on the whole, in particular the Republicans, are less likely to say that the negotiation of a cease-fire should be a high priority for the American government that they were only a few months ago when the cease-fire of the United States for interviews with Hamas.

