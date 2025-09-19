



The United States Embassy says that business leaders who have not identified are involved in trafficking in fentanyl precursors.

September 18, 2025

Washington, DC, the administration of US President Donald Trump has revoked and denied visas for Indian business leaders for allegations that they are involved in the fentanyl components, according to the United States Embassy in India.

A statement published by the Embassy announcing Thursday the revocation of the visas has not identified the targeted persons or provided details on the nature of their business.

In favor of the efforts of Trump administrations to protect the Americans from the dangerous synthetic narcotics, the American Embassy of New Delhi revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain business leaders and corporate leadership according to the participation in the trafficking in fentanyl precursors, he said.

Fentanyl precursors include tranquilizers and other chemicals used in the manufacture of dangerous medication.

The announcement comes at a time of increased tensions between Washington and New Delhi about the India Russian oil trade and import.

Trump had imposed prices of 50% on Indian imports a decision which was rejected by New Delhi, which pointed out that the European Washingtons allies also continued to buy Russian energy products.

This week, however, Washington and New Delhi have had talks at different levels, increasing the prospect of an agreement.

US trade officials visited India and Tuesday, Trump had a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote Trump in an article on social networks.

I wished him a very happy birthday! He does a great job. Narendra: Thank you for your support at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine!

Shortly after this reading, the Trump administration published a statement to the US Congress which listed India among the 23 main drugs in drugs or illicit drug countries.

The declaration of the Thursdays of the United States Embassy on the revocation and refusal of visas to Indian business leaders has suggested that the two countries work together to face the drug trade.

We are grateful to our government counterparts of India for their close cooperation to combat this common challenge, he said.

It is only by working together that our two governments will attack this transnational threat and to protect our two people from illicit drugs.

Overdoses on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, have killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States in recent years.

According to government estimates, last year, the United States saw 80,391 overdose deaths, more than half of which came from fentanyl. In 2023, fentanyl alone killed 76,282 people.

Trump increased governments that war against drugs.

This month, he authorized the air strikes against two ships near Venezuela which, according to him, transported drugs to the United States.

