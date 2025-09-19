



President Donald Trump and the British Prime Minister have signed a mention of the new British-US technology prosperity transaction on Thursday.

Starmer praised his promise and said the transactions and investments announced today have violated all records.

A day, £ 25 billion [340 billion dollars] Starmer said it is flowing across the Atlantic. It is the largest investment package of one mile in British history.

This agreement focuses on AI investment, and StarMer will announce significant investments from companies, including NVIDIA, NSCALE, Openai, Google and Salesforce, to create state -of -the -art British jobs for the next few years. (Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is the owner and co -chairman.)

It is expected that up to 15,000 jobs will be created as a direct result of STARMER.

STARMER, which is described as a blueprint to overcome this new era, also includes promises to the energy sector.

He added that he began a new deal about civil rights to evoke the revolution. He added that 12 new high -end reactors will be constructed in northeastern part of the United Kingdom, and will provide the opportunity to create energy for companies that drive legislation and enhance energy security on both housing and the Atlantic.

10 Downing Street's press release is referred to as the largest commercial package that has been secured during the weekly visit, emphasizing the power of the UK-US economic partnership.

More Reading: The protesters of the British president rally, the Trump Anti -Trump Demonstration is held in London.

According to this release, Microsoft's $ 30 billion will be pumped into the UKS technology division with Google's $ 6.8 billion, increasing the data center, research laboratory and fund plan for the largest supercomputer in the data center, research laboratory and NSCALE.

The contract is expected to establish a strong US AI company that supports the UK's AI industry in a global race to dominate technology.

Starmer said US companies have promised $ 150 billion ($ 120 billion) to the UK, including 90 billion ($ 120 billion) of investment firm BLACKSTONE over the next decade. US pharmaceutical company GSK has invested almost $ 30 billion.

Quantum computing convergence, 6g and civilian nuclear energy were all areas that said Trump was at the center of a deal aiming to increase deregulation and innovation.

Trump has a chance to compliment the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

It is the unbroken bond we have. Regardless of what I did today, I think it doesn't break.

In a media briefing after signing, the president insisted that “the United States and the United Kingdom did more well on these planets than any two countries in human history.” Starmer reversed it, saying that the relationship between the United States and the British formed the world.

Trump also thanked STARMER and his wife Victoria for welcoming him in the Checker, a British rural residence.

He expressed his respect to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who hosted him and Melanie in the Windsor Castle, and said he would thank the king forever for the fantastic time in the weekly banquet.

Further Read: Trump and King Charles attend a famous military event for a massive protest against the state visit.

This is not the first time Trump and Starmer have expressed a “special” UK-UK relationship by dissolving mutually beneficial transactions. World leaders announced in May a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States.

At the time, Trump confirmed that the contract was “mutual and fairness is an essential and important principle of international trade.”

Trump said it will maintain a 10% basic tariff on most products from the United Kingdom to the United States. The contract has opened the British market as an export to the US, including ethanol, agricultural and machines, and has eliminated tariffs on steel and aluminum between the two countries. Trump said of the British partnership, “They will also quickly track US products through customs courses, so our exports go to very fast form.”

Starmer added that it would historically call this contract on the day of the public, and to provide the British business and protect the jobs in the UK.

Looking back on the trade agreement during the press briefing on Thursday, Trump praised opportunities to the US economy, especially American farmers.

The UK became the first country to trade with the United States during the second term, and we wanted to make it for the first time because the bond is so strong, he said. The contract will bring about billions of dollars in US farmers to sell products in the UK, reduce trade barriers, and provide a better access to UKS's world -class aerospace chain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7318214/trump-starmer-us-uk-tech-prosperity-deal-signed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos