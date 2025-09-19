The United States and the United Kingdom sign a main affair of nuclear energy: what does it include? | Nuclear energy news





British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump signed an agreement of several billion pounds to extend nuclear energy in both nations.

Known as the Atlantic Partnership for Advanced Nuclear Energy, the agreement aims to accelerate the construction of new reactors and provide reliable and low carbon energy for high -demand sectors, including artificial intelligence data centers with high energy intensity.

The largest British energy supplier, Centrica, will associate with the American company X-Energy to develop up to 12 advanced modular reactors in Hartlepool, a port city in northeast of England, which could supply 1.5 million houses and create up to 2,500 jobs.

The American nuclear technology company Holtec, the energy giant supported by the State of Frances EDF Energy, and the real estate and investment company of the United Kingdom, Tritax, will develop advanced data centers powered by small modular reactors (SMR) in the Nottinghamshire, East Midlands, of approximately 11 billion books (15 billion dollars).

London and Washington will also be based on an existing collaboration between British Rolls-Royce and American BWXT alongside new commercial projects.

UKS aging nuclear power plants

The United Kingdom currently has eight nuclear power plants, all managed by EDF Energy.

Five of these stations are currently producing Sizewell B electricity, Torness, Heysham 1, Heysham 2 and Hartlepool, while three Hunterston B, Hinkley Point B and Dungeness B stopped generation and entered the failure of the downgrade.

Most of them use older technology, built between the 1960s and 1980s, and are now approaching the end of their operational lifespan.

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool were initially to be in the failure in March 2026, and Heysham 2 and Torness in March 2028. However, EDF Energy announced a one -year life extension for Heysham 1 and Hartlepool, and a two -year extension for Heysham 2 and Torness.

This extension allows factories to continue to temporarily produce electricity, helping to maintain the energy supply UKS until the new low carbon capacity, including Hinkley Point C and other projects, online.

According to the Nuclear Industry Association, the UKS nuclear sector has already created 11,000 new jobs this year after the government's investment.

How much nuclear energy generates the United Kingdom?

The United Kingdom currently generates approximately 15% of its electricity from nuclear energy, compared to more than 25% at its peak in the mid-1990s.

Until the mid-2010s, coal and gas were dominant sources of electricity in the United Kingdom.

However, in 2024, wind energy became the largest UKS electricity source, generating approximately 30% of the total, ahead of gas at 26.3%.

This change was largely driven by the increase in offshore wind capacity and the reduction in the use of fossil fuel.

The different types of nuclear reactors

The agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States focuses on small modular reactors (SMR) and advanced modular reactors (AMR).

Small modular and advanced modular reactors are smaller than traditional nuclear power plants and have about a third of the generation capacity of traditional nuclear reactors.

They are designed so that a large part of the equipment can be built in the factories and then transported to the site. This makes them faster, cheaper and less risky to build.

There are two main types of advanced nuclear technologies:

SMR of generation III These are smaller versions of today's nuclear reactors, using water for cooling, as are conventional plants. Generation IV and AMR use new cooling methods or fuels, which could make them cheaper, more flexible and useful for things beyond electricity, such as providing heat to industry.

The nuclear reactors themselves come in different forms, most of them using water to cool their nuclei while others use gas or metals. Although SMRs are a different reactor design, they are not a separate type of reactor.

About 70% of worlds, more than 400 reactors are pressure water reactors (PWR), around 15% are boiling water reactors and 11% are heavy water reactors, according to the World Nuclear Association.

US nuclear energy expansion

For the United States, the agreement stimulates exports of American nuclear technology, strengthens trade links and creates opportunities for American companies to develop reactors and infrastructure with high intensity of power abroad. Companies estimate that the global program could offer at least 40 billion pounds ($ 54.4 billion) in economic value.

Global demand for advanced nuclear technologies should increase sharply by 2050, driven by the need for reliable and low carbon energy. In the United States, the demand for nuclear energy should go from 100 GWE to 400 GWE by 2050, the Trumps administration aimed at quadruple national nuclear capacity and accelerate the construction of new reactors to meet increasing energy needs, especially in high energy food, such as AI data centers.

How long does it take to build a nuclear reactor?

The global average for the construction of a nuclear reactor is around seven years, with some long aberrant constructions.

China has become very effective in the construction of reactors, often in five to six years, thanks to standardized conceptions, solid government support and large -scale construction programs.

Japan has historically finished certain reactors in three to four years, mainly before stricter security regulations after Fukushima.

About 85% of 400 reactors worldwide were built within 10 years.

