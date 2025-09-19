The Trump administration moves to make American citizenship more difficult with a revised civic test





The Trump administration withdrew Wednesday Wednesday to make American citizenship more difficult, announcing a list of changes to the basic civic test that immigrants must pass to be naturalized.

The changes would increase the number of questions that immigrants must be ready to answer and increase the number of questions to which they must answer properly in order to pass.

The changes, announced pending in the Federal Register, will largely return the test to an equally longer and more difficult version which was introduced in 2020 during Trumps' first mandate, but was quickly returned to President Biden in 2021.

The change follows other modifications to the Trump administration to the process by which the managers of the American citizenship and immigration services determine whether potential citizens are qualified, including improved evaluations of their morality and if they attribute anti-American beliefs and their intense verifications in their community ties and social networks.

This also comes in the midst of a broader repression of undocumented immigration, and what Trump said will be the greatest mass deportation in American history. This effort was strongly centered in the Los Angeles region, the dismay of many Democratic leaders and immigration defense organizations.

The new naturalization test, such as the short -term 2020 version, would be based on 128 possible questions and would oblige potential citizens to answer correctly on 12 questions out of 20 in order to pass. As part of the current test, which dates from 2008, there are 100 possible questions and potential citizens must answer properly on six out of 10.

Trump administration officials have said that the new test will better assess the foreigners of the English history, government and the language of the United States, and is part of a overhaul in several stages of the citizenship process which will guarantee that traditional American culture and values ​​are protected.

We do everything in our power to ensure that anyone who is offered the privilege of becoming an American citizen fulfills his obligation towards his new country, said the deputy secretary of the Department of Internal Security, Tricia McLaughlin, in a press release.

Immigration defenders have launched the change as an attempted administration to further hamper the legal path to citizenship for workers who are already deeply rooted in the United States. TO DO.

The Trump administration saluting the privileges of becoming an American citizen while making it more difficult to obtain his Hollow Rings when you consider that he also argues before the Supreme Court that the police can profile racly Latin, said Jennifer Ibaez Whitlock, senior lawyer of the National Immigration Center. All of this is to make long -standing residents more difficult who contribute to this country every day to finally obtain the permanent protections that only American citizenship can offer.

Earlier this month, the conservative majority of the supreme courts ruled in a case contesting the immigration raids in California that immigration agents can stop and hold the people they suspect are in the United States illegally depending on than the color of their skin, their spanish speaking and their work in fields or locations with large labor of immigrants.

Last month, USCIS announced that it increases its verification of the social media activity of immigrants and in search of ideologies or anti-American activities, including anti-Semitic ideologies. This announcement follows months of application against pro-Palestinian student activists and other holders of American visa and green cards who have made the alarm among constitutional academics and defenders of freedom of expression.

Trump administration officials have rejected such concerns, and others concerning raids sweeping people without a criminal record and racial profiling used to target them, within the framework of an erroneous effort of the liberals and progressives to protect undisplayful immigrants even dangerous for political reasons.

By announcing the last change in the naturalization test, Homeland Security said that it would make the test more difficult and, in doing so, only those who are really attached to the American lifestyle are admitted as citizens.

The Department also welcomed its recent measures to deeper the potential citizens, affirming that the new process includes the reintegration of neighborhood interviews with new potential citizens, if we consider whether foreigners have made a positive contribution to their communities, to determine a good moral character and to verify that they have never signed up illegally to vote or illegally tried to vote in an American election.

By making a return, the first Trump administration test which is very similar to the new USCIS officials under the Biden administration said it could inadvertently create potential obstacles to the naturalization process.

On the other hand, the agency under Biden declared that the 2008 test that Trump replaces again was again entirely developed during a multi -year period by the contribution of more than 150 organizations, which included English as a second language experts, educators and historians, and was piloted before its implementation.

