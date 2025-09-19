



The American immigration judge said that the eminent pro-Palestine activist covered information on the request for a green card.

Posted on September 18, 202518 September 2025

In the United States, an immigration judge ordered that pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil, who played a leading role in demonstrations last year against the War of Israel against Gaza at the prestigious University of Columbia, be expelled to Algeria or Syria.

The court documents, revealed Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), showed that the Immigration Judge of Louisiana, Jamee Comans, had made the decision on September 12, accusing Khalil of not disclosing key information when he applied and provided a legitimate permanent residence in the United States.

Khalil, from Syria and Algerian citizen of Palestinian origin, previously said that he feared being targeted by Israel for his activism if he was expelled in one or the other country.

The Coman Judge said Khalil had not disclosed his ties to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and the apartheid divestment of Columbia University, a militant group which advocates an economic boycott of Israel, at his request for a green card, describing it as a lack of candor by the applicant.

This court concludes that the respondent deliberately distorted the material facts for the sole purpose of bypassing the immigration process and reducing the probability that its requests can be refused, said comed.

Khallas' lawyers responded, saying that they intended to appeal the expulsion order and underlined an order of the Federal District Courts earlier this year, prohibiting the government to expel or hold Khalil as its federal legal proceedings occurs.

Khalils' legal team now has 30 days from the day of the expulsion decision on September 12 to appeal the decision to the board of immigration board. His lawyers said they expect the call process to be rapid and that their unsuccessful attempt, as non-citizens are almost never granted withdrawals.

US immigration agents arrested Khalil for the first time a former graduate student at Columbia University in New York on March 8 after being presented in his student building on the city campus.

The arrest was part of a broader repression of pro-Palestine activism on university campuses across the United States, which saw several students abroad detained and expelled while universities were affected by federal financing cuts by Trump on alleged anti-Semitic activities.

The authorities held Khalil in an immigration detention center in Louisiana for three months until her release in June following a decision by the American district judge Michael Farbiarz that his detention was unconstitutional.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and law enforcement officials have repeatedly portrayed the peaceful activism of Khalils as anti-Jewish and favorable to Hamas, but they have provided no evidence supporting their allegations.

Farbiarz ruled that the Trump administration probably violated Khalils' right to freedom of expression by holding and trying to deport it under the 1952 law on the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the abolition of foreign nationals which bear early consequences of potentially serious foreign policy for the United States.

The White House was relentless in his attempts to expel Khalil, more recently swiveling the alleged violations of his request for a green card.

Khallae's lawyers expressed their concern following the expulsion decision that the only significant obstacle to the expulsion of their customers was now the important order prohibiting the revocation issued by Judge Farbiarz.

In a statement published Wednesday by ACLU, Khalil also accused the Trump administration of using fascist tactics to retaliate against him for his exercise of freedom of expression.

When their first efforts to deport me had to fail, they used the manufacture of baseless and ridiculous allegations in order to be silent for having spoken and standing firmly with Palestine, demanding the end of the genocide in progress [in Gaza]Said Khalil.

