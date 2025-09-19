Eric Trump says crypto can save the US dollar





Eric Trump said the growing demand for cryptocurrencies could save the US dollar by attracting investment flows from around the world to America.

The son of the presidents, an eminent defender of cryptography, told the Financial Times that the boom of digital assets would channel billions of billions … from all over the world in bank currencies to the United States.

Exploitation of bitcoin here, and be financially independent and manage a sort of financial revolution [out] From the United States of America … I think it probably saves the US dollar, said Trump.

He spoke on Tuesday hours after ringing the bell to open the Nasdaqs bell to celebrate the start of the market for this month for the American Bitcoin cryptographic company, where he has a value of more than $ 500 million.

Trumps' comments come after after the US dollar has decreased sharply this year while President Donald Trumps Trade War and his repeated attacks on the Federal Reserve which reduced interest rates for the first time on Wednesday, investors shake the faith in the reserve currency of de facto worlds.

The American currency has also been struck by concerns concerning the heap of debt of the Americas, which should still swell following the President of the Historical Tax Act.

The president pleaded for highly lower interest rates since he took office and previously said that you have gained much more money with a lower dollar … than you do with a strong dollar.

He also promised to make America the world capital of cryptography and encouraged a light regulatory environment for digital assets that propelled bitcoin and other tokens to record summits.

Trump Family's crypto interests cover an FNB Bitcoin Social Truth, two same and a Bitcoin Treasury company attached to Trump Media & Technology Group.

Eric Trump defended the launch of $ Melania and $ Trump even early this year like a little fun.

[People] want to bet on a room, or they want to bet on a player. They want to bet on a celebrity, or they want to bet on a famous brand. Or they like someone to death, and they want to buy, you know, a kind of small piece of them, via digital currency.

He added that he was proud to create several companies related to the crypto without the help of some of the first financial institutions in the Americas.

It is almost like the ultimate revenge against major banks and modern finances, he said, months after the Trump organization continued Capital One, alleging that its accounts had been closed in 2021 for political reasons, that the bank denies.

You realize that you just don't need them. And frankly, you don't miss them, he added.

Trump said he was referring to all the largest Wall Streets and their best people.

American banking managers fear that stablecoins, a form of digital cash, are generally one for one against the dollar, could suck money far from the traditional banking system if they offer better yields.

The managers of the White House hope that the stable issuers, in particular Tether and Circle, enhargeed by the first major cryptographic regulation adopted by the Congress in July, will intervene to buy a large tranche of billions of dollars in obligations that the Treasury issues each year. Stablecoin operators receive interest income on these assets.

Last year, Eric Trump co -founded World Liberty Financial Inc (WLFI), a cryptographic company supported by his family which manages a stablecoin called USD1, which is fixed to the US dollar.

The president held 15.75 billion separate WLFI tokens at the end of 2024, according to financial disclosure, which at the price of Wednesday, the trade price was worth more than $ 3 billion.

Eric Trump played the financial benefits of the family of his cryptographic interests.

He said: If my father cared to monetize his life, the last thing he would have done is to come to the presidency, where all that we have done is to untie our life.

Video: $ 40 billion Bitcoin from Michael Saylor | Film FT

