How many owners pay land taxes in each American state





Land taxes are generally not the largest part of a monthly housing bill, but they have become increasing pressure on household budgets.

The owners pay 27.4% more in property taxes than in 2019, Corelogic data of 2024 do not show it. This can help explain why 67% of the owners who budgeted for taxes said that their bill was higher than expected this year, according to a March survey by Ownwell.

Land taxes were also the most cited underestimated cost among the owners of the Z generation, according to a recent insurance survey.

Together, these data suggest that climbing property tax bills makes it more difficult for owners to plan in advance.

What owners pay land taxes in your state

The amount that households paid vary considerably depending on the state, with median annual land tax bills ranging from $ 9,163 in New Jersey, the highest in the country, to $ 786 in Alabama, the lowest, according to the latest data available in 2023 Tax Foundation.

Remember that these figures reflect the median property tax invoice in each state, not the value of the houses or the tax rates. What you pay will vary depending on factors such as housing costs, state tax structures and local policies such as tax exemptions or reductions.

In income tax, land taxes often play a greater role in financing local services. This is particularly true in Texas and New Hampshire, where median bills are among the highest in the country. Other states without income tax, such as Alaska or Nevada, are rather based on petroleum income or tourism.

While California has some of the highest prices in the country's houses, median land taxes are lower than that of other states at high cost due to the ceilings on the evaluations and an exemption for houses occupied by the owner. Hawaii also has a value of high houses, but property tax bills remain relatively low because the state is based more on a general excise tax to finance government services.

Houses tend to be more expensive in cities because demand is high and space is limited, which increases values ​​and, in turn, property tax bills. In 2023, the median bill reached $ 9,937 in New York and $ 9,554 in San Jose, according to a Lendingtree study. In comparison, the state's medians indicated by the tax foundation are generally lower.

How to avoid surprises from property tax invoices

Since land taxes can be easily underestimated, they often find themselves as an unexpected expenditure. Revaluation can increase even higher costs, so it is intelligent for buyers to have an idea of ​​tax management.

This means examining the previous tax invoices of a house, checking whether the city's tax plate has increased or narrowed and knowing when the next re -evaluation is planned, explains Leo Pond, a real estate agent based in Vermont.

“Land taxes are often one of the most underestimated costs of home ownership,” he said.

Pond recommends budget 5% to 10% of the estimated total of the expected invoice to avoid being blinded by a higher invoice, because taxes tend to increase with the value of houses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/18/how-much-homeowners-pay-in-property-taxes-in-every-us-state.html

