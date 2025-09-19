



The United States has opposed a crucial resolution of the United Nations Security Council to demand a cease-fire in Gaza, while Israel has widened its land burnt over the city of Gaza.

The resolution, approved by 14 of the 15 members of the Council on Thursday, called for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire to Gaza respected by all parties, the release of all the captives held by Hamas and other groups, and a lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Written by the councils 10 elected members, the resolution went further than the previous iterations to underline what the diplomats called the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza after almost two years of war in the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 65,141 people, according to Palestinian health officials.

As expected, the United States has vetoed the effort. The American opposition to this resolution will not surprise, said Morgan Ortagus, an American special assistant envoy in the Middle East.

He does not condemn Hamas or does not recognize the right of Israel to defend himself, and this wrongly legitimizes false stories benefiting in Hamas, which unfortunately found the currency in this council.

Ortagus added that the official declaration of the famine of the integrated food security phase supported by the UN in the enclave last month had used a defective methodology, welcoming the work of the highly militarized GHF centers, where so many Palestinians have been killed while looking for food for their families.

After the vote, the Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour said that the American veto was deeply regrettable and had prevented the Security Council from playing its legitimate role in front of these atrocities and protecting civilians in front of the genocide

Unfortunately, the council remains silent at a significant cost for its credibility and its authority, added Mansour. This shows that when it comes to crimes of atrocities, the use of veto simply should not be authorized.

The Algerian ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama also had strong words. Palestinian brothers, Palestinian sisters, forgive us, he said.

Forgive us, because the world talks about rights, but denies them to the Palestinians. Forgive us because our efforts, our sincere efforts, broke against this wall of rejection.

The war in Gaza had noted, killed more than 18,000 children and 12,000 women, killed more than 1,400 doctors and nurses and more than 250 journalists. Israel, he added, was safe, not because of international law, but because of the international system.

Meanwhile, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that Israel did not need any justification for his war against Gaza. He thanked Ortagus for exercising American veto.

Riyad H. Mansour, Palestinian permanent observer at the United Nations, reacts after members of the United Nations Security Council voted on a draft resolution requiring a cease-fire in Gaza, at the UN headquarters in New York, September 18, 2025 [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Reporting from New York, James Bays, diplomatic editor of Al Jazeeras, said that the vote was a dark moment on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, with many countries defending multilateral diplomacy, while the United States insisted on having a vision of world America.

[It is] Not an ardent defender of the United Nations, reducing a large part of the humanitarian funding of this organization, he said, noting how it brought the organization to one of the lowest points of its 80 years of history.

Lost generation

With its offensive on the ground on Gaza City, which started on Tuesday, Israel seems determined to kill the hopes of a cease-fire.

The Israeli army, which has repeatedly declared that it definitively wanted to crush Hamas, has not given a specific calendar for the offensive, although there are indications that it could take months.

On Tuesday, a team of independent experts commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council concluded that the Firit commits a genocide in Gaza, with the intention of destroying the Palestinians.

Before Thursday's vote, Israels Danon had posted on X that the resolution would not release hostages or will bring security.

Israel, he said, would continue to fight Hamas and protect its citizens, even if the Security Council prefers to turn a blind eye to terror.

The Danish ambassador to the UN Christina Markus Lassen underlined the gravity of the famine of Israels. The desperate mothers are forced to boil leaves to feed their children, the fathers are looking for the subsistence of the rubble, she said.

People are killed as they try to survive food. A generation may be lost not only in war, but also hunger and despair.

