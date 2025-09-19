China is looking for Trade Edge, avoiding American soybeans first since the 1990s





(Bloomberg) – For the first time since at least the 1990s, China did not buy American soybeans at the start of the export season, a sign that Beijing again uses agriculture as a lever effect in its commercial fight with Washington.

As a first world soybean buyer, China exerts enormous influence on the world markets. Now he relaunches a familiar tactic of restraint on American purchases deployed during the First Trade War under President Donald Trump while the two countries sail in a fragile truce.

Data from the American Department of Agriculture show that China had not reserved a single cargo on September 11, almost two weeks after the first marketing season the first time in discs dating back to 1999. Last year, the United States represented one fifth of Chinese soy imports, worth more than $ 12 billion and accounting of more than half of the total export value of American score exports.

Beijing, with healthy stocks in hand, indicates that it has the patience and the ability to wait and that it is ready to use negotiation products in broader commercial discussions. President Xi Jinping is expected to talk about Trump on Friday, while the two countries are trying to restrictions on semiconductors and rare land. From perspective, China has increased pressure by announcing that a preliminary survey found Nvidia Corp. In violation of anti-monopoly laws.

China's approach to soybeans is similar to its approach to rare earths, in that it reflects years of prudent planning of the last war, even Pay, agricultural analyst at Trivium China, a political cabinet in Beijing.

Buyers respond not only to the high prices that remain on American beans, but also to the extremely high degree of uncertainty concerning the short-term prospects for these prices, and the very clear political signals that Beijing does not want the purchase to occur without the civil servants giving the start, she said.

This strategy seems to bear fruit. American farmers, rinse with bumper harvests, have been facing prices near the lowest levels for years. Soy producers, who constitute a key voting block for Trump, warned against a commercial and financial precipice, urging the administration to conclude an agreement with China which deletes prices. American soybeans who went to China is currently faced with tasks of more than 20%.

Through the Pacific, the atmosphere is calmer. Chinese crushers, pig producers and food producers, bruised by the First Trade War, have obtained months of Brazil supply. Some have doubled their stocks, while the vast reserves of states provide an additional stamp. Soy is mainly crushed in China to produce Soomeal for its massive pig and soybean food industry for cooking.

Chinese importers bought enough cargo to cover their needs for the rest of this year, according to people familiar with the issue, who asked not to be identified to discuss business issues. This urgently pushes the American supplies at least in the first quarter of 2026, they said.

Chinese buyers generally count on American soybeans between October and February, before the arrival of the South American harvest. Importers tend to book weeks in advance to lock cheaper prices, and have now already bought a few million tonnes. But with persistent trade tensions, they escape American beans, being wary of reprisals and geopolitical risks.

Friday, in the future of soybeans in Chicago, while remaining on the right track for a weekly loss.

The strategy extends beyond soy. China has also reduced purchases of American corn, wheat and sorghum for the new season, even if it continues to stock up on these grains in Brazil, Canada and Australia. Although overall cereal imports are down as the economy slows down, this decision also corresponds to Beijing, a greater thrust to reduce dependence on the United States and diversify where it obtains its supplies.

American farmers feeling pressure, agriculture should be raised on the agenda in current commercial discussions with China, according to Andy Rothman, a former American diplomat and now Director General of Sinology LLC, a company that advises institutional investors and businesses on navigation on American tensions.

Farmers had already warned Trump of an imminent crisis, while the president urged China to quadruple the United States's soy orders. Rothman said that although Trump can make progress in a broader trade agreement, any real agreement is unlikely by phone, in particular with the two parties preparing for a face -to -face meeting later this year.

There are small efforts from China to alleviate certain tensions before talks. Beijing resumed American oil purchases after a six -month interruption. He also dropped an antitrust survey in the domination of Googles Android, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing informed people in moving.

Agriculture, in particular soybeans, will remain at the heart of any agreement, said Rothman. Instead of the impossible targets set in the phase one agreement, the two parties should be satisfied with more realistic commitments.

Insured risks

Chinas' strategy to avoid soybeans is not without risk. Brazilian soy prices have climbed strongly since the start of the year, and any disturbance in the South American harvest could tighten the offer. If the country's crops vacillate, China may need to draw on its strategic reserves earlier than expected.

But with already more than sufficient supplies, the prospect of an imminent trade agreement could actually worry some in China. If Beijing was to buy American beans suddenly, a food overabundance could reduce the prices of interior hoofs, disturbing the careful storage and coverage strategies that producers built over the months.

In northern China, a purchasing director said that he had only locked up supplies until next month, citing high stocks. Another manager of a crusher major warned that a sudden influx of American beans could cause the prices of meals. The two asked not to be identified because they were not allowed to speak publicly.

Without prices, the United States remains one of the most effective and lowest cost soy suppliers, and China pays a bonus to do without, according to Triviums Pay. The more time it holds, the higher the cost, the more the pain of skipping American supplies is high.

In the First Trade War, even if China threw up reprisals on American soybeans, it granted exemptions and allowed companies to offer limited quantities of agricultural products.

If an agreement is concluded, there will certainly be a certain level of request for American Chinese buyers, said Pay. The problem is that the trade war is not a total lack of demand.

– With the help of Andy Lin.

