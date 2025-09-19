Trump suggests that Starmer can use the army to control the British border.





Joshua laughed at the policy journalist

Donald Trump suggested that Prime Minister Keir Starmer could use the military to prevent illegal migration at a press conference after his second visit to the United States.

Trump said at his national residence inspection that he discussed the issue of migration in Keir.

The US president talked about the policy of securing the US border, and the United Kingdom said that immigrants faced similar challenges to cross the British waterway from small boats.

Trump said, “People came in and I told the prime minister that I would stop it.

In an interview with Fox News, he urged him to “strong position” of immigration, saying “bad”.

Trump said at a joint press conference, “Illegal immigration is destroying the state inside, and in fact we are removing many people in our country.”

After returning to the White House in January, Trump strengthened the deportation of illegal immigrants and was cracked down at an illegal border intersection.

At two days of form and beauty conference, the US president was hosted by the Wednesday by King Charles and the royal family and attended the weekly banquet on Wednesday before a political dialogue with Prime Minister Wednesday.

President Melanie A Trump and First Lady left England at the Air Force 1 shortly after the press conference.

In a wide range of Q & A with British and American journalists, leaders also asked about Palestinian countries, freedom of speech, Ukrainian war, energy and other topics.

The pair promoted a “special relationship” between the United Kingdom and the United States, and Trump announced a new technology transaction that the allies will help “dominant” in the artificial world.

Technology prosperity transactions signed by checkers will see US companies invest in the UK and strengthen cooperation in AI, Quantum and other emerging technologies.

No matter how successful the trip is, there is a limit to how much influence a leader can affect Trump.

When the BBC US editor, Sarah Smith, asked if the visit would have a visit to the British trade or foreign policy, the White House said, “There is no one.”

Howard Root Nick, the US Commerce Minister, said that if the UK abolished the rules to the BBC, AI investment transactions suppressed investments such as the digital service tax or online safety law.

Lord Trump and Ker stopped some controversial issues, including the criticism of the free media in the UK and the US Ambassador of the United Kingdom last week, including Peter Mandelson's dismissal.

Trump said, “I actually don't know him.”

It was an awkward moment, and Trump ignored the question by passing over the Lord Mandelson, who was convicted of the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In one flash point, Trump said, “The opinion with the prime minister did not match.”

The prime minister plans to recognize Palestinian countries ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

Palestine has international recognition, but there is no internationally agreed boundary and no capital and military.

Currently, 147 of the 193 UN member states have recognized Palestine. The United Kingdom will be largely symbolic by joining the list, but will make a strong political statement.

Trump opposes that movement and accused the Palestinian armed group Hamas for “putting the hostage as a bait.”

The war in Ukraine came from some questions, and Trump expressed his disappointment in the lack of participation in peace effort by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He really disappointed me,” Trump said.

Trump also urged Western allies to stop purchasing Russian oil in order to force Putin to the negotiation table, but they did not promise Moscow's sanctions.

As leaders projected each other's unity and affection, there was no division of actions to solve illegal migration between Trump and Starmer.

Along with Trump, the prime minister said that illegal migration was a problem that his government was “very seriously”.

“Was it worth?” -Bbc correspondents evaluate Trump's main visit.

Keir said his government struck several migrant profit trade with other countries, including France, and is taking action to crack down on gangs that smuggled people.

The prime minister pointed out the first migration return in accordance with the one -time system with France.

“This is an important progress.” But there is no bullet here. “

By this year, more than 30,000 people are crossing the channel from a small boat.

It is the early point that this value has passed since it was first reported in 2018.

The increase in intersections is one of the most prominent problems in British politics and pressure to suggest a solution.

Trump announced a series of administrative orders to prohibit asylum for immigrants who entered the southern border, as part of his driving to deal with illegal immigration, and sent an army to help the border security efforts.

Since Trump's inauguration, the arrest of immigrants in the US border patrol has been decreasing.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump asked if the UK could cut tariffs, and he liked Sir Ker, but the United States said in an agreement, “I'm making a lot of money.”

He also urged the UK to “open the North Sea,” for petroleum and gas drilling.

“The price is a big energy problem,” Trump added.

