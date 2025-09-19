



New York, New York – May 22: Ray Dalio, founder and mentor of the IOC, Bridgewater Associates speaks on stage during the Wall Street Journal, The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 22, 2024 in New York.

Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty images

The founder of Bridgewater, Ray Dalio, said on Friday that gold and non -fiduciary currencies will become stronger reserves of value, because the main currencies are faced with risks of devaluation in the middle of debt pressures worldwide.

Speaking during the Futurechina Global Forum 2025, Dalio warned that excessive expenses and the debt spiral by the American government have become “unbearable” and that the greatest economy in the world is faced with a major budgetary crisis which will put its monetary order at risk.

Admitted that all currencies risk losing their appeal as a repository of WealthWenglobal Governments seem reluctant to slow excessive expenses and borrowing making gold and non -fiduciary currencies.

Dalio urged investors to diversify their assets with around 10% of their gold portfolio.

Ng Kok Song, founding partner and president of Avanda Investment Management, said on the same panel as the non-durability of American debt “had reached the tilting point. We do not know when the crisis will take place”.

He also noted that budgetary risks were not unique in the United States, but also in countries like France, Japan and China.

Although the greenback was depreciated against other important currencies this year, the dollar index falling on 10%, these currencies also weakened the value compared to gold, said Dalio, noting that gold has become the second most important reserve currency in the world.

Imbalance of demand from supply

After years of “over-expected”, the American government has an inflated debt which is six times the amount of money it has taken, said Dalio.

He estimated, without giving a calendar, that the government had to sell 12 double debt dollars to be able to cover the deficit of 2 dollars, 1 billion of dollars of payment of interest and a roll-over of 9 billions of dollars of maturation.

But, “the world market does not have the same type of demand and it creates an imbalance in supply,” he said.

Dalio added that he had proposed to Washington legislators to reduce the budget deficit to 3% of his gross domestic product, but the politicians on both sides of the aisle were reluctant to balance the level of the debt. The massive bill and spending US President Donald Trump should add 3.4 dollars to national debt over the next decade.

The US dollar will however retain its dominant use as a “means of exchange,” said Dalio, although the growing role of Chinese currency in world trade will remove the dollar.

