UKS Goldilocks AI: NVIDIA, UK and US leaders emphasize AI infrastructure investment.





The UK was the center of the AI ​​world this week as NVIDIA, British and US leaders announced a new initiative that made the state a superpower.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huangs visited the UK this week. Today, at the NVIDIA AI ECOSYSTEM celebration, we welcomed the Prime Minister of Keir Starmer and Secretary of State, Science, Innovation and Technology at the NVIDIA AI ECOSYSTEM celebration held at Vision Hall in London today. National AI.

Huang also emphasized the UKS AI infrastructure plan in the panel with British Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle and US Secretary of State.

Panel with British Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle, US Secretary of Commerce, and NVIDIA founders and CEO Jensen Huang.

The UK was the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, Huang said. Currently, 3,700 companies and 60,000 employees are the third largest AI market, which has become an ideal ecological system to promote the next industrial revolution led by AI as a power of talent and company.

Starmer said this is the biggest technical contract between the United States and the United Kingdom. He emphasized that the United States worked with NVIDIA and the US government focuses on using AI for security and safety of both countries in addition to business and trade.

[AI]Kendall says some people can open the door strange, confused and open. The role of this government is open and together [NVIDIA]We can open the door and give hope to the people of this country.

A British Secretary of State for British science, innovation and technology with NVIDIA founders and Jensen Huang.

Kyle said it was not about London. What you are seeing is the modernization of renewal, reorganization and decisively special relationship. [between the U.K. and U.S.]He said.

Modernization affects AI and digital infrastructure.

Lutnick emphasizes the importance of building this infrastructure, emphasizing how the United States can bring more energy online and make this change to the AI ​​factory.

One of the things we need to do is part of our philosophy and part of its philosophy. If we need it, we are fully constructed at home to have the ability to take care of ourselves from ourselves.

KYLE added that it will combine supercomputing hyper scale facilities and AI investment to lead to amazing scientific inquiry and discovery and decisively decide on IT commercialization.

Huang believes that the biggest natural resources in the UK are amazing researchers and scientists. It's really special. Your university creates critical thinkers, independent thinkers, creative thinkers and inventes amazing things.

More than 500 attendees from new companies, venture capital firms, higher education, and industry gathered in the event to exchanged new growth opportunities by exchanging ideas and ideas from the front line of the AI.

NVIDIA announced its investment in the UK

Huang announced both NVIDIAS investments in the AI ​​ecosystem for a long -standing British venture capital company, including Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton Capital, Hoston Ventures, and Phoenix Court.

Designed to create AIS influence throughout the UK AI Start Up ecosystem and industry, the investment will serve as an economic catalyst, and will launch more innovative technology and AI applications through new companies and jobs.

Learn more about other AI manufacturers leading innovation in the UK.

More major announcements of one week

NVIDIA and Partners are distributing 120,000 NVIDIA BLACKWELL GPUs, the largest AI infrastructure in the UK history, and are 100 times more powerful than today's best supercomputers.

By 2026, up to 60,000 GPUs are powered by Microsoft, NSCALE, Openai and CoreWeave, allowing power to new AI factories to enable the waves of the next British innovation.

NVIDIA and Oxford Quantum Circuits are building a quantum GPU super center that develops UKS leadership in the border of science.

Together with Techuk and QA, NVIDIA is launching a robot R & D hub to train and skilled next -generation AI talent.

UKS's most powerful AI SuperComputer, headquartered in NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips, is accelerating national projects including medical, climate science and public services.

Innovate, economic growth and jobs for NVIDIAS cooperation with the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/uk-ai-ecosystem-celebration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

