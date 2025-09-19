



Today, the Civil Rights Office of the US Ministry of Education (OCR) has published an access letter to Harvard University (Harvard), after Harvard's continuous refusal to provide documents and information as part of an OCR compliance examination to determine if Harvard illegally examines the breed in its first cycle admission process.

In May 2025, the OCR opened its exam to determine whether Harvard still uses racial stereotypes and preferences in the first cycle admissions in title VI violation of the 1964 civil rights law (Title VI) of the prohibition of discrimination based on breed. Although the Supreme 2023 courts tell students for fair admissions c. Harvard noted that Harvard had engaged in illegal racial preferences in admissions, reports suggest that the university continues to engage in illegal racial discrimination in its admission process.

Despite the requests for repeated OCR data, Harvard refused to provide the requested information necessary for the OCR to take a determination of compliance. Harvard now has 20 calendar days to provide the OCR with the required information or cope with additional application measures.

The highest jurisdiction of our nation considered in a conclusive manner that Harvard illegally used an extreme racial preference in their admission processes. The ministry has both the right and the responsibility to verify the conformity of Harvards to the federal laws on civil rights. For all their complaints, they refuse to provide necessary evidence to the ministry to make this decision. What are they hiding? said US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon. No one, not even Harvard, is above the law, and we will not authorize any institution to ignore their obligation to maintain the civil rights of the students. The Trump administration will continue to use all the legal tools available to restore the responsibility and transparency of the institutions of our nations.

Background

The regulations implement title VI, at 34 CFR 100.6 (b) and (C), requires that a beneficiary of federal financial assistance provides OCR information which can be relevant to achieve a determination of compliance. By refusing to adequately respond to interrogations and requests for OCR documents, Harvard violates his legal obligation.

In Students for Fair Admissions c. Harvard (2023), the Supreme Court judged that racial preference in university and university admissions is illegal under title VI and the equal protection clause of the fourteenth amendment.

Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin within the framework of any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

