Us Hurdler won gold after DQ overturned; Bol a champion again

Tokyo – The American Rai Benjamin was declared a winner of the 400 -meter hedges at the world championships on Friday after the officials canceled an initial disqualification for having slightly dislodged an obstacle in the path next to him when he overturned his.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands defended its title in the women's race in a series of 51.54.

Benjamin went to victory when he cut the 10th and last obstacle. The contact moved the barrier in the track to his left, but the runner of this track – several stages behind – erased it without problem.

A certain confusion followed, because Benjamin was initially disqualified. About a minute later, world athletics defeated the “DQ” and Benjamin was walking on the track with a gold medal and wore a gold crown.

He finished in 46.52 seconds to add the world title to Olympic gold he took last year.

Benjamin had such a gap on the world champion in 2022, Alison Dos Santos, in the male race he won by 0.32 seconds despite falling on the final barrier.

Abderrahman Samba of Qatar, of which 46.98 in 2018 was the first time of less than 47 among the hedges of this generation, finished third. Karsten Warholm, who ran the world record of 45.94 to win the Olympic Games four years ago on this same song in Tokyo, ended fifth this time.

In the female race, the Jasmine Jones of America displayed a personal record of 52.08 to capture the money behind Bol, and Emma Zapletalva broke the Olympic finalist Anna Cockrell on the line for bronze.

Dalilah Muhammad, the American Olympic champion and 2019 champion, finished seventh in what she said she was her last race.

Watch Record Watch in Heptathlon

Please note, Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Heptathlete Anna Hall is in pursuit of your world championship record. Maybe even your world record.

Joyner-Mersee set the world championship record of 7,128 points in 1987. Her world record was 7,291, which she set to win gold at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988.

Hall ended day 1 of the event with 4,154 points to take a 248 -point lead on Kate O'Connor of Ireland, with the Olympic champion reigning Nafissatou Thiam who hides (3,818 points). There are three events left: the long jump, the javelin and 800 meters.

Hall joined the 7,000 -point club earlier this season with a score of 7,032 points, which is equal for the second best note of all time. In this competition, Hall collected 4,161 points after the events of day 1.

The triple jumping champion Pichardo feels at his home in Tokyo

There is something in this stage which brings out the best of triple Jumper Pedro Pichardo from Portugal. And he needed it during his final jump.

Pichardo, the Olympic gold medalist of Tokyo Games in 2021, saw Andrea Dallavalle from Italy to take the lead in the last round with a personal record of 17.64 meters. Pichardo, 32, responded with a jump of 17.91 meters to secure gold.

He knew that his attempt was a winner and strumped with sand. He looked at the camera and said, “Who is the best, baby?”

On this night, there was no doubt: Pichardo. He also won the event at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

