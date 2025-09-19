



GIRIA, Venezuela (AP) on the peninsula of Vénezuelas Paria, an idyllic section of the Caribbean coast, it is a secret of Polichinelle that the boats leaving its ports transport drugs and fish.

Residents claim not to know who has illegal cargo, but they can say when business is doing well because people eat outside, get their nails style and buy expensive meat. They also admit that none of this has happened since the American army struck one of these boats earlier this month.

Few details are known on the deadly strike on September 2 on a boat, the statements of the Trump administration left Venezuela carrying medication and 11 members of the Aragua Gang Tren, fueling speculation. The fishermen of the peninsula told the Associated Press that they did not completely blame those who enter illegal trade, because living from fishing alone in Venezuela is today to accept a life of poverty.

Fishing boats in the breathtaking peninsula have been reused to pass migrants, human traffic, fauna and fuel. These so-called other companies have prospered since the economic collapse of Venezuelas a decade ago.

A fresco barely visible to the deceased president Hugo Chvez fades with a wall near the International Port of Giria, on the Venezuelas Pariah peninsula on Saturday September 13, 2025. (AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos)

There is no revolution here, said retiree Alberto Daz, referring to the self -proclaimed socialist movement that the late Hugo Chvez launched in Venezuela in 1999 with the promise to improve the lives of the poor using country oil. What is here is hunger, sacrifice, pure pain.

By walking in the Giria district of one of the victims of strikes, Daz deplored the decline of the local fishing industry, which once offered jobs with a decent salary and a means for people to be happy.

Speculation abounds

Speculations on the strike always take place in Venezuela, with people who wondered who died and if their death is part of a plan to overthrow President Nicols Maduro. Some have questioned their statements of governments according to which a video of the strike published by US President Donald Trump was created with artificial intelligence and that a boat of this size cannot venture into the high seas.

But the fishermen of the peninsula, who know their profession, immediately recognized certain characteristics of the video of the video. They said it was a 12 -meter long fishing boat known in Venezuela under the name of Peero with four powerful and expensive engines. They estimated that the engines were at least 200 horsepower each, a force five times more powerful than that generally used on local pairos.

Fishing does not pay enough to buy an engine like that, said Fisherman Junior Gonzlez, taking a break from the repair of a boat along the shore of Guaca. Only a handful of approximately two dozen sardine transformation factories still operate in this community after years of overfishing, failed restoration and global crisis in countries.

The boats are anchored off El Morro de Puerto Santo, on the Venezuelas Pariah peninsula, Sunday September 14, 2025. (AP photo / Ariana Cubillos)

Gonzlez explained that the engines he uses cost between $ 4,000 and $ 5,000 each, while one of those necessary to reach Trinidad and Tobago the suspected destination of the targeted boat is sold from $ 15,000 to $ 20,000.

Small scale traffickers

The Trump administration has not yet explained how the soldiers evaluated the cargo of the boats and determined that the passengers allegedly allegedly allegedly affiliated the gang. National security officials told Congress members last week that the boat was dismissed several times after changing course.

The strike, which followed an accumulation of American maritime forces in the Caribbean, marked a paradigm shift in the way the United States is ready to fight drug trafficking in the Western hemisphere. The American army killed three other people on Monday after hitting a second ship which, according to Trump, was carrying drugs from Venezuela.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the authorities were investigating the first strike but had not provided additional details. He, Maduro and other representatives of the government said on several occasions that Venezuela was not a key player in world drug trafficking.

Several fishermen and a local chief who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals from the government of Maduros told AP that the targeted boat on September 2 had left Venezuela de San Juan de Unare, another fishing community on the north coast of the peninsula. They said that the men on board were from this city as well as Giria.

While some fishermen complete their income by drug trafficking by despair, Christopher Sabatini, researcher at the Chatham House in London, said that Trump administration completely exaggerated the scope of their illicit activities by binding them to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and judging them an immediate threat to the United States

If you look (boats), they could never make the trip throughout the Caribbean to the United States, said Sabatini. These are small -scale fishermen and now small -scale drug traffickers who do not represent the node of the problem.

Everyone here knows what happened

Sunday, Gonzlez, his father and siblings were the only fishermen on the shore dotted with moored boats, because recent policy changes have limited the frequency to which crews can fish for sardines. In communities like Guaca and El Morro de Puerto Santo, the new rules could lower fishermen's income for less than $ 100 per month, which is not enough to cover a week of grocery store in the current economy of Venezuelas.

Drug running, on the other hand, pays thousands at a time.

Buyers load their goods in a car outside the Cumana municipal market, capital of Venezuelas Sucre State, Friday September 12, 2025. (AP photo / Ariana Cubillos)

He has no food this week, said Kira Torres, pointing a member of her husband's fishing team, who had returned to El Morro de Puerto Santo last week without any sardine, so they won any money.

Torres said that the community has leaders of supporters who coordinate the delivery of government grants, including food rations. However, they have not received them for months.

She conceded that some fishermen of the peninsula turn to the medication on the move for easy money, but ultimately, they do it because they have no other choice.

Many make the mistake because they have an urgent need, said Torres, pointing reasons like hunger or a sick parent. Need forces them to do anything, and as the government does not come here to help, what is we supposed to do?

The impact of illegal trade in certain parts of the peninsula is clear: companies quickly deduce successful drug driving when people suddenly pay goods and services with an American dollar and Euro bills. They buy more than a handful of things in convenience stores and are treated with a hamburger and fries.

A woman hangs clothes to dry in the community of fishermen of El Morro de Puerto Santo, on the peninsula of Vénezuelas Paria, Sunday September 14, 2025. (AP photo / Ariana Cubillos)

The owner of the restaurant and the bakery, Jean Carlos Sucre, noticed this model in Giria and worries about the future. He said the recent United States’s recent strike has only aggravated the conditions of asphyxiation already confronted with his business due to the inflation of the Venezuelas leading to a significant drop in his weekly sales.

Those who work illegally do not see a veil for fear of being taken by the Gingos, I imagine, said Sucre. Everyone here knows what happened, but very few are talking. This week, I sold 10 burgers out of the 90 that I sold (before the strike).

____

