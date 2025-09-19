



Oxford University will be the first university in the UK and will provide free CHATGPT EDUs to all staff and students from this year.

The OpenAIS flagship GPT-5 model will be provided throughout the university and Oxford College through the CHATGPT EDU, a CHATGPT version built for universities including corporate level security and controls. Rollouts of the university follow a successful pilot that plays a wide range of roles throughout the university and university, with about 750 academic, researchers, graduate research students and professional service staff.

Designed for the education sector, the CHATGPT EDU provides improved personal information and information security and keeps data in the university.

Professor Anne Trefete of Digital Oxford's University of Digital said: This is an interesting stage in the continuous digital innovation process.

Professor Anne Trefethen

We know that many staff and students are already using the creation AI tools. There is a great potential to use our guy, and it can accelerate the research and innovation that is highly influenced and curious, and promote breakthrough innovation that can solve major global tasks. There is also an important opportunity to improve operational efficiency and improve the world's best education and research. Through strong governance, education, guidance and support, we encourage safe and responsible use in a safe environment. All students can use the CHATGPT EDU as an accessible tool for studying to open up new opportunities to enrich and personalize learning, to explore and create.

Jayna Devani, head of Openai's international education, said: Oxford University sets a new standard on how AI enriches higher education, provides students with more opportunities for personalized learning, and helps the faculty's efficiency and research innovation. Oxford must allow everyone to use the CHATGPT EDU to provide AI technology, tools and education to all students, academics and staff, succeed in the AI ​​era, and succeed in the AI ​​era.

College education and guidelines for safe and responsible use of the creation AI for both staff and students emphasize ethical use, critical thinking and responsible applications.

From this semester, all employees, including academic, professional services and support staff, research staff, and students, can use various strengthening, direct and online courses and course recording of university professionals for the use of CHATGPT EDU and other producing AI tools. You can also access free training and web seminars when you start creating AI through Openai Academy.

Continuous support to make the most of these tools is provided by a dedicated AI competency center and a growing employee and student AI metabolism network. You can use customized guidelines to use AI tools for essential information security training for all employees who deal with the use of AI, as well as research, research, communication and student evaluation. This is continuously reviewed.

The new digital governance device was created with the AI ​​governance group, which will supervise the adoption of new technologies in an environment that quickly evolves within the University Central Services.

Professor Freya Johnston, the university's educational captain, added: The entire university approach to CHATGPT EDU will support strict academic skills and the development of digital literacy, so that graduates will thrive and lead for graduates in the world supported by AI. Generate AI also helps students to explore new ways to participate with students with famous face -to -face education and tutorial models that emphasize critical thinking and situation analysis.

Oxford and the chief financial officer of Openai, former student of Oxford BLAVATNIK SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT, said: Oxford graduator, as a graduate of Oxford, provides learning and research to professors and students. We are proud of leading the skills and tools to help. Through this thoughtful rollout, all Oxford students are ready to flourish at the AI ​​support workplace.

Professor Freya Johnston

As part of a strategic partnership with the university's Openai, the pilot is already ongoing to digitize the Bodleian Libraries collection, and the AI ​​tools are exploring whether the AI ​​scholars can easily search and find the knowledge of the century ago.

In addition, plans for research programs that support joint funds between Oxford Martin School and open age also explore the social influence of development and the extensive use of the creation AI. In 2025/26, there will be a public request for proposals in the university and will follow the details in the next few months. This research project forms a part of the OpenAIS NEXTGENAI program, which uses AI to form part of the Openais Nextgenai program, the first consortium with 15 major research institutes that will accelerate research and change education.

The university provides safe and supported access to other major AI tools with a comprehensive access to enterprise -level CHATGPT EDU accounts. This includes access to Copilot Chat through Microsofts Nexus365, and the department has an additional pilot for the Microsoft365 license and an option to Gemini and Notebooklm via the Universitys Google WorkSpace It is included.

