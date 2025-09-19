Technology prosperity transactions are huge. But will England benefit?





The UK-US Technology Contract landed to coincide with President Donald Trump's visit to the UK. It was called a Tech Prosperity transaction, but who is set to prosperity exactly? Eventually, the contract will make the UK more dependent on US technology and rush to include American artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the UK economy.

Telling everything, it is a significant investment by various US companies in the UK. Headline announcements include 10 billion promises from BLACKSTONE, a private equity fund that supports AI growth areas in the northeastern UK. Palantir has invested up to 1.5 billion investments to make the UK a leader of defense innovation, and the 2.2 billion contracts of Microsoft (half to capital expenditures for AI and cloud services); Chip -maker NVIDIA injected 11 billion shares into the UK economy.

In addition, COREWEAVE (data center company), which invests 1.5 billion in the UK data center site, has invested 1.4 billion software companies, Salesforce. We have invested 5 billion in Googles parent's alphabet AI. Additional investment by NVIDIA of UK AI new companies.

Recorded 150 billion investments have been announced. All of this is also expected to provide billions of pounds for nuclear energy to exert this technology explosion.

Investing in size and scale for impressive investments of size and scale. It is clear that the British government sees AI as a way to bring jobs, productivity and economic growth. From the government's point of view, AI is a panacea for UKS economic problems.

This transaction represents trust in the UKS technology sector. NVIDIAS CEO Jensen Huang pointed out that the United Kingdom has excellent expertise and research facilities, predicting that the country will be an AI superpower. But he added that the infrastructure is missing in England. This deal can build it.

Puzzle pieces can enter in place. UKS's best research and expertise, which has long hamstring due to lack of infrastructure, finally gets the necessary boosts. AI is essentially a boom and rupture, but these long -term strategic investments must last longer the AI ​​overdue cycle.

Money in people's pockets?

But the prosperous AI technology division is not automatically translated to Prime Minister Keir Starmers. Even high people in the industry admit that it is not guaranteed to capture the rise of the AI ​​boom.

Many announcements are investments that AI companies need to do. They can invest in other countries, and these companies need data centers and build worldwide, so it is a result of capturing investment in the UK. Trump's visit to Trump means that companies can earn US political capital by promising both UK investment at the same time.

Liz Kendall, Minister of Technology, said that the contract did not include taxes on large technology or guarantees of AI companies' copyrights. But on the other hand, is this the same as that the tax cannot be discarded or watered?

The Trump administration argued that UKS's new online safety law (the technology company is obliged to protect users from harmful content) and digital service taxes to eradicate the rights of free media and unfairly target US tech giants.

Nick Clegg, former executive of former UKS parent company Meta, insisted that the contract would simply make the UK more dependent on US technology. He insisted that the UK would defend because it did not build its own AI capacity.

In fact, these significant investments show a company that utilizes the potential potential (and ownership) of British artificial intelligence. For example, this announcement includes a 500 million stake in HUANGS from NSCALE A UK Cloud Computing Company and expects to earn up to 50 billion won over the next six years.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang predicts that the UK can grow into an AI superpower. EPA / Chris J. Ratcliffe / Pool

Of course, those who invest and take risks must be profitable. But if AI is considered a technology to revitalize the UK economy, if the prime minister's AI opportunity action plan talks about sovereign AI, shouldn't this investment come from the UK itself?

The same is true for many capital investments announced. Data centers may cause significant environmental costs. Obviously there are questions about water consumption and burden of grid.

The US ownership of the facility deals with the negative point of the United Kingdom and may not receive the most benefits from profits. And will they create long -term employment in areas that can be affected? Evidence is mixed. Data centers are definitely creating jobs in construction (some are actually very big and usually getting bigger). But once they run, they need much less employees.

US-UK technology transactions can be one step further to achieve technology ambitions. But even if it is an AI superpower, if you want to feel a wide range of benefits, the state must do more.

