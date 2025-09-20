Canada, Mexico to work together in the face of American pricing threats | News War News





The Canadian and Mexican leaders engage in closer coordination on trade in the middle of the American president Donald prevails over the trade war.

Posted on September 19, 202519 September 2025

Canada and Mexico have promised to deepen links and coordinate their approach during a next examination with Washington from the United States-Mexico-Canada, or USMCA US Agreement 2020.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Mexico Thursday, where he met his counterpart, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, to discuss economic and security ties.

During a joint press conference, the two leaders said they agreed to expand the links between their country and that they were engaged in their three-year business partnership with the United States.

Sheinbaum said it was optimistic that the two countries would continue to work with mutual respect.

Mexico and Canada will continue to walk together, with mutual respect and with a certainty that cooperation is the way to overcome any challenge, she said.

Carney said North America is the economic desire of the world, partly due to commercial cooperation between Canada and Mexico.

I have fully confidence, just like the president [Sheinbaum]That we can find the necessary adjustments to strengthen competition and competitiveness in our region, he said.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (non -photo) at the National Palace, Mexico, Mexico, September 18, 2025 [Raquel Cunha/Reuters]

While Sheinbaum and Carney tried to conclude parallel trade agreements with American president Donald Trump, they insisted that they were not in competition with each other.

We are going to move forward together, said Carney.

Public consultations on the future of the USMCA began this week before an examination to be carried out by each country next year.

Canada recently had trouble renegotiating its existing agreements with Washington, in the midst of growing trade and political tensions following Trump's comments on the fact that its neighbor of the North joins the United States as a 51st state.

Trump was also belligerent towards his southern neighbor, issuing an executive decree that ordered American government agencies to designate the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

In August, Trump would have signed a secret decree to order the military to attack Mexican drug cartels, forcing Sheinbaum to respond to concerns about direct military intervention in Mexico.

There will be no invasion of Mexico, said Sheinbaum at the time.

The two countries were targeted by Trump in his trade war, with 50% of Canadian steel prices and 25% on certain Mexican pharmaceutical products. Mexico has also been struck with an additional 25% of fentanyl, on what it says, it is the flow of drugs through Mexican borders and the United States.

Mexico and Canada are the largest and two largest business partners respectively, while the United States is the best trading partner in the two countries.

Trade between Mexico and Canada was estimated at $ 40.5 billion in 2024. Canada's trade relations with the United States, on the other hand, were valued at $ 924.4 billion.

Carneys Trip is the first bilateral visit of a Canadian Prime Minister in Mexico in eight years, and Canadian officials who have ballared journalists described the ties as excellent but conceded that they could be closer.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney use their hands as they hold a press conference at the National Palace, Mexico, Mexico, September 18, 2025 [Raquel Cunha/Reuters]

