The acting American lawyer resigns in the middle of the concern he may be dismissed for not having pleaded against Letitia James





Erik Siebert, the acting American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District, informed his staff on Friday that he had resigned, according to a copy of the email he sent to the employees obtained by CBS News.

“Tonight, I submitted my resignation as an acting lawyer for Edva,” said Siebert's email. “Over the past eight months, I have had the pleasure of directing the finest and most exceptional employees of the DoJ, who are deeply careful about our nation and our Edva community. Thank you for the lessons you have taught me, the sacrifices you have made and the continuation of the justice for which you try every day.”

The news occurred after several sources told CBS News during the day that the district federal prosecutors feared that Siebert was not removed for not having prosecuted the Prosecutor General of New York Letitia James for mortgage fraud.

President Trump did not postpone these concerns, saying on Friday: “Yes, I want it.”

The Ministry of Justice did not respond to requests for comments.

A meeting of any internship took place on Friday, but no termination was announced at the meeting, according to sources.

A defense lawyer for James refused to comment.

Siebert has been the main acting prosecutor since January and was appointed in May by Mr. Trump for the position. But Siebert has not yet been confirmed by the American Senate. Last week, the Senate decided to add a vote on Siebert to his calendar.

Addressing journalists at the Oval Office on Friday, the president said he wanted Siebert “released”, citing the support he has obtained from democratic senses. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner by Virginia during the Senate confirmation process.

“When I saw that he had two senators, two gentlemen who are bad news, as far as I am concerned, when I saw that he had been approved by these two men, I said:” Draw “, because he cannot be good,” the president told journalists, referring to Kaine and Warner.

“Yeah, I want it,” he added.

In April, an ally of Trump referred James for federal criminal proceedings for alleged mortgage fraud linked to a house in Virginia and ownership of New York.

The same month, William Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, wrote a letter obtained by CBS News New York to the American prosecutor Pam Bondi alleging that James had “in several cases, falsified banking documents and real estate files to acquire assistance and loans supported by the government and more favorable loan conditions.”.

In response, James told NY1: “The allegations are baseless. Allegations are nothing more than a vengeance tour.”

In 2022, James continued Mr. Trump and the Trump organization, alleging that he and his family had engaged in a program of several years to get rich by inflating the values ​​of a large strip of properties, extending into his international real estate empire.

She prevailed and Trump was ordered to pay $ 355 million on return for what the judge deemed “badly acquired gains” from his inflated financial statements. This amount has climbed more than $ 527 million, including interest, but earlier this year, the call division in New York canceled the fine. James appealed this decision.

The Virginie Oriental District is one of the most important and most powerful federal prosecutor positions in America, with a only important case wallet, including terrorist probes and white -collar cases, some involving international links and corruption. Prosecutors have teams in Alexandria, Richmond and in the Tidewater region in Virginia.

Graham Kates contributed to this report.

Scott MacFarlane

Scott Macfarlane is the CBS News justice correspondent. He covered Washington for two decades, winning 20 Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards. Its reports resulted directly from the adoption of five new laws.

