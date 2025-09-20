The founder of Bridgewater, Ray Dalio, says that it will become more difficult to sell American debts





On a range of opinions on the national debt of the Americas, Ray Dalio descends at the end of the crisis.

The founder of Bridgewater Associates has long warned the tax trajectory of the Americas is on a dangerous route due to his national debt of $ 37.5 billions of additional interests of $ 1.13 billion of dollars for the year 2025 to date.

But Dalio, speaking to the future China Global Forum in Singapore this week, does not think that the United States is able to withdraw its expenses.

Economists are not concerned about the amount of American national debt in itself, plus its debt / GDP ratio. If a country borrows at a rate that exceeds its growth, investors at a given time begin to question the safety of the debt yields they hold.

This could either lead to the end of investors to buy the debt, or require higher interest payments to compensate for the risk. Of course, a central nations bank could also help this last option with quantified facilitation to print more money to reduce the value of the debt.

Governments therefore have two options to rebalance their debt to GDP: reduce spending or increase economic growth.

Dalio, 76, seems to be of the opinion that the reduction in expenses is not an option for the United States government, he cannot reduce his expenses for various reasons, he said during the panel, according to Bloomberg.

The burden of the national debt of the Americas is not attributable to one side of the political spectrum or on the other: it was added by the administrations of the two parties. That said, the president prevails over a great act of Beautiful Bill raised the eyebrows, even among his supporters.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that it will add around 3.4 billions of dollars to the national debt, well between 2025 and 2035, the prices will compensate for 3.3 billions of dollars.

Indeed, CBO projections for 2025 estimate that the United States will spend about 7 dollars billions this year, but will only bring in 5 dollars. This difference widens as time increases to $ 10.7 billions of expenditure by 2035 and 8.03 billions of dollars generated in income.

The world market does not have the same type of demand for this debt, which creates an imbalance in supply, said Dalio. He was not blamed on a government policy or another, affirming that debt is only human nature.

A greater achievement of problems

Despite the concerns about Trump’s administration policies, the White House recognized the question of national debt and began to boast ideas generating income to compensate for it. The prices, of course, are one of them.

Another is prevailing on gold cards, a visa policy that would charge for rich $ 5 million immigrants each for the advantages of green cards privileges more a way to citizenship. Trump previously suggested that he could sell millions of cards, adding: a million cards were worth 5 billions of dollars, and if you sell 10 million cards, which is a total of 50 billions of dollars. Well, we have 35 billions of dollars of debt, so that would be good.

He noted that he would still have 15 billions of dollars if he had managed to sell 10 million cards, adding: he can be assigned to reduce the deficit, but that could actually be more money than that.

While the mathematics of the plan leave suspended questions (the majority of millionaires are already living in the United States and, therefore, the volume of people with a net value of at least $ 5 million to buy a single card can be more difficult to drum) economists are nevertheless pleasantly surprised by the intention of increasing government income.

While professor of Wharons Joao Gomes calls for particular Trumps methods, he previously told Fortune: you cannot deny [Trump and his administration] Bring strange forms of income that change the image of the debt.

Dalio added that he also saw more sincere planning of the White House, adding: speaking with the secretary Bessent and the people of the administration, there is a greater achievement of these problems and a greater proactivity to be able to deal with them than before, by many.

