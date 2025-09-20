The United States is quietly making some weapons sales in Europe





The first index that something had changed in the American approach to the sale of military equipment in Europe came when Denmark approached a decision on the purchase of a air defense system of several billion dollars. For weeks, American and French negotiators had continued the agreement with aggression. But when approaching the deadline, the Pentagon suddenly lost any interest.

We could not understand why, an entrepreneur who had followed the discussions told me. It looked like obvious, but they were just there.

Then, during a call earlier this month in the State Department, the deputy deputy secretary of defense Elbridge Colby said that he had not believed in the value of certain foreign military sales, according to two administration officials knowing the discussion. He added that he did not like the idea of ​​selling Patriotswhich can intercept incoming Denmark because they are lacking in supplies and should be reserved in the United States if necessary. (Civil servants, like others with whom I spoke, spoke of the state of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss this sensitive and evolving situation.)

The comments surprised some representatives of the state, but they quickly learned that it was not only Denmark that his access cut. The officials of the current and former administration told me that the Pentagon had identified certain weapons as being in lack and move to block new demands for systems from Europe. It was not immediately clear for those with whom I spoke how long the hand will last, how many weapons are on the list, or if it could extend to include even more weapons. Few exemptions will be granted.

According to military officials of the Pentagons, there have been concerns about the shortages of patriots: the United States has only 25% of missile interceptors for the military plans of the Pentagons. But the Patriot does not really have a European equivalent, which makes it a precious system and much sought after in a continent newly concerned about air attacks, a risk led to the house today after Estonia, a member of NATO, said that Russian military jets had violated its air space.

If taking is long -term, it risks creating new rockets with allies, weakening their defenses at a time when Russia constitutes an imminent threat and reducing American military influence through the continent. The change would also mean the loss of billions of dollars in government and private income, reducing the number of jobs in the defense industry, limiting the expansion of products and reducing research and development.

In the end, Denmark signed an agreement of $ 9.1 billion last week to buy long -range air defense systems manufactured by an Italian French company and medium -range systems in Norway, Germany or France. It was a greater purchase of weapons. (RTX, the company previously known as Raytheon, which manufactures the Patriot system, has not responded to a request for comments.)

Military sales have long been a key tool for American foreign policy to guarantee the interests of national security abroad by strengthening the defense capacities of friends. The United States began to sell military equipment to the nations it considered friendly as a means of strengthening alliances at the height of the Cold War and expanding its influence abroad.

American anti-ship missiles, rocket launchers and fighter planes strengthen the ability of Taiwans to defend themselves against the threat of a Chinese invasion. Foreign military sales in Israel, although controversial, protected the country from many attacks, including recents from Hamas and Iran. And its thanks to the American air defense and anti -tank systems, carriers of armored figures and other artillerymen were bought by European nations, then given to Ukrainethathat, the government in kyiv did not collapse in the face of a large -scale invasion of Russia.

These are just a few examples of what, during the year 2024, amounted to $ 117.9 billion in transfers.

But the priorities have changed because more and more America are popular with the upper ranks of President Donald prevails over the second administration. The administration seems ready to prioritize the reconstruction of American stocks on its relations with longtime allies. But it would be unusual that such a crucial decision was made without contribution and examination from government agencies, in particular from the State Department.

Pentagon's press secretary Kingsley Wilson called any suggestion that Colby secretly put absurd political decisions, adding that he lives and breathes cooperation with his colleagues interinstitutions and the Ministry of War. (Trump gave the DOD the secondary title of the Ministry of War.) Wilson did not answer questions about the question of whether the United States has set up the new European nations for certain weapons.

The statement of state departments, Michael Needham, rejected the suggestions that the ministry had been blinded. Anyone who tries to create stories of a gap between the State and the Ministry of War does because they are opposed to President Trumps America Agnda, he told my questions in an answer to my questions.

The Trump administration officials and observers claim that the change is on the brand with Colbys telling that China is the only country that has the ambition, resources and military power to bring the United States of its pedestal as a global superpower. The only way to stop its candidacy for world domination, has argued Colby, is that the United States pays everything it can to secure Western peaceful behavior, potentially, to the detriment of European security.

Several European nations have sent some of their best weapons to Ukraine to help him defend himself against the invasion of Russia, and in turn, they bought American manufacturing weapons to fill their stocks. Trump has prompted NATO member states to do more to carry the burden on European security. The officials said that the latest discussions on a landmark on arms do not include those sent directly to Ukraine, which are provided through a separate program. (Weapons in Ukraine were temporarily held in the summer, surprising officials who are generally wound in discussions on such transactions.)

We tell Europeans that we want them to send weapons to Ukraine and buy replacements, but then we say, you cannot have them, said Mark Cancan, a retired colonel and a main advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies. We also tell them to defend themselves, but we then tell them that we will not sell them the things they need to do it.

The war in Ukraine has set out in stocks not only in the United States, but through Europe, leading to discussions on how to better revitalize the industrial defense base. One of the weapons most requested by the Ukraines was the patriot, the Denmark system has planned to buy. Its intensive use in the Ukraine War against Russia and by Israel in the Middle East has only eaten concerns about stocks, which led to current export management. This undermines the security of our European allies, said Cancan, but the current administration grants much lower priority to their security than previous administrations.

Lawyers argue that foreign military sales help finance the expansion of production lines and R&D of new weapons systems. They say that Boeing, for example, was able to produce the F-15EX, a updated version of the F-15 Fighter Jet, because Saudi Arabia ordered billions of dollars from new planes. And exports have strong support on Capitol Hill, where legislators appreciate the jobs they produce in their districts. This can ultimately prove enough to force a resumption of sales.

But Cara Abercrombie, the deputy defense secretary of the defense of Biden, argued that even if the discussions to hold weapons lead only to a slowdown, the allies will inevitably begin to take their business elsewhere.

If you are a country in Europe which is very attentive to Russian missiles or drones that fly in your airspace, you can't wait to make sure you have interceptors in stock, she said. If you said that the wait already two years would now be a five -year expectation, you will be very encouraged to start looking for other alternatives.

