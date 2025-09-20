Advice to use the army to control the British border in the Senior Minister Brush | Immigration and asylum





One of the chief ministers of Keir Starmers dismissed Donald Trump that the British government demanded an army to deal with irregular migration.

British business minister Peter Kyle wiped the opinion that the US president announced on Thursday at the end of the week's visit to Thursday.

Trump said at a press conference at a checker. You have people coming in, and I told the prime minister that I will stop it.

Kyle said on Friday that the government did not need to demand a military for a small boat crossing a few hours after the British's one -on -one pilot system was successfully deported to France.

He told the BBC Breakfast: What [Trump] He suggested that the army was used, but there is a British border unit. It is now established, strengthened and strengthened and has new authority according to this government.

The Navy actually has a cooperative relationship with the British border and can require the Navy if necessary. So we have the functional relationships needed in the military and keep the border safely and safely.

Peter Kyle: We can start successfully, starting with deportation and profits to France. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/Reuters

What we really need now is a military focus on all major issues around the world. [that] It is directly related to our defense.

Kyle was making a speech after the Eritrea man became the second person to fly to France, according to the new deportation plan, and the government will expel up to 50 people a week in return for accepting the same number of different numbers.

The government was interrupted by attempts to deport others due to the legal issue of the last minute.

Kyle said: We are checking if many people who do not have the right to be here are getting the right to return as soon as possible. There are many examples of passing through the court. As you can see, we can start successfully with deportation and profits from France.

Trump left England after his second visit to the second state. The president greatly avoided the controversy despite his interest in his opinion about his migration at a 90 -minute press conference.

However, British officials were satisfied with the results, but they did not secure one of the main priorities, with the US 25% tariff on the UK's steel products.

Officials personally say that these tariffs will not come down to the near future, but KYLE said that negotiations between the two countries will continue on Friday.

The president also said yesterday that the conversation on steel and other regions will continue in the future.

He also defended his previous opinion that Peter Mandelson was appointed US ambassador because of his talent. Mandelson was plundered a few days before his trip, and was plundered after the details of the previous friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Kyle said no one was appointed to be the ambassador of a great country on behalf of Korea without talent, Kyle said. But he added: I will really clarify this. I do not defend the actions taken by Peter Mandelson in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. It is absolutely not.

