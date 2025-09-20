Questions from South Korea 350 billion dollars in investment in the middle of the repression of American immigration | Automobile industry news





The borders of visas must be processed before substantial investments can begin, explains the Minister of South Affairs.

September 19, 2025

South Korea has suggested that problems with American visas for Korean workers should be resolved before an investment set of $ 350 billion of $ 350 billion can go ahead.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Friday that Seoul would work with Washington to respond to concerns. Following a large -scale raid of the American authorities on a state of Georgia, South Korea has increased efforts to persuade Washington to resolve disputes on visas and prices, illustrating the shock of President Donald wins over immigration policies of the hard line with his calls for foreign investments.

This is not a prerequisite for Korean investment in the United States, but it is a very important question in practice, Cho told journalists. Well, do our best to make sure that the visa problem is solved in one way or another before the start of substantial investments.

Earlier this month, more than 300 employees in a georgia-under-construction battery factory were held in an immigration sweep, before being released and returned to their homes.

The incident has prompted business calls to a new visa category to facilitate qualified Korean workers to help create new factories and train American workers.

Disconcerting

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung qualified the confusing raid and warned that he could dissuade future investments. He said Seoul was pressure on Washington to ensure that visa issues for investment purposes works normally.

The Minister of Trade, Yeo Han-Koo, who returned from talks to Washington this week, said that he had raised the issue of visa restrictions affecting Korean workers and other obstacles that threaten investment plans.

After the United States announced earlier this year that it had planned a 25% rate on South Korean imports, Seoul participated in talks and at the end of July obtained an informal agreement to drop the 15% tariffs.

However, the two countries have since been locked up in negotiations to resolve the unanswered problems and cement this agreement in a broader bilateral trade agreement.

Trump said in July that the agreement included a South Korean package worth $ 350 billion for investments held and controlled by the United States.

South Korea has described investments as a fund to support the entry of South Korean companies in the United States, which would aim for industries where South Korea has forces, such as shipbuilding, semiconductors, secondary batteries, biotechnology and energy.

For Seoul, securing more equitable terms has become a test of its ability to protect national interests while managing a vital economic relationship with Washington.

Meanwhile, the Visa Row highlights the contradiction between the trumps to attract foreign capital and the aggressive repression of immigration.

Images of workers in handcuffs and chains during arrests caused deep outrage in South Korea, in what many consider a betrayal of an ally.

Demonstrators in South Korea earlier this month made fun of Trump and accused Washington of attracting investments only to criminalize workers. A man panel Read: you told us to invest, only to stop! Is that how you treat an ally?

In a survey carried out after the raids, at least 60% of South Koreans have disapproved of the arrests.

