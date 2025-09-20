



A platform that allows people to safely communicate information anywhere in the world or provide their own services to MI6.

Published on September 19, 2025. September 2025

Click here to share social media

Share2

Shared

The UK Spy Agency said it will launch a web portal on the Dark Web and launch a web portal at Dark Web to receive confidential information from Russia and agents around the world.

Known as the MI6, the Secret Intelligence Service will officially announce the launch of a security messaging platform called Silent Courier on Friday.

Recommended Story List List List

It aims to take advantage of the anonymity of the dark and hidden parts of the Internet, which is frequently used by criminal actors, and to allow the British Spy Agency to be in contact with anywhere in the world.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, portal users can safely deliver details of illegal activities anywhere in the world or provide their own services.

Sir Richard Moore, which was delivered to Blaise Metreweli at the end of this month, will officially start the web portal in Istanbul on Friday.

Today, we will tell people who have a tightly contacted MI6 online to people with sensitive information on global instability, international terrorism or hostile national information activities.

Our virtual door is open to you.

Guidelines for how to use the portal are openly offered on the MI6S Verified YouTube channel.

The user recommended to access it through a device that was not connected to VPN and themselves.

The MI6 was established in 1909, but was not officially recognized by the British government until the 1990s.

The Spy Agency is a symbolic SIS building in the Thas River basin in London.

The new foreign minister of Ivette Cooper said that the national security is the first mission of all governments before the portal launch, and the basis of the prime minister is a plan to mention the national revitalization plan summarized by the Premier and Labor Party Keir Starmer.

Cooper said that as the world changes and threats approaches, the UK should always make sure that it is one step ahead of our greatness.

She now adds up to their efforts with state -of -the -art technology, adding that the MI6 can recruit new spies from Russia and the world.

The USS Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) took a similar approach in 2023 when a video on social media to recruit potential Russian spies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/19/uks-mi6-spy-agency-launches-dark-web-portal-seeks-out-foreign-spies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos