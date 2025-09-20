Trump says we hit another drug vessel, Venezuela slams the unconceived war | Nicolas Maduro News





The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that American forces have made a third strike targeting a ship which, according to him, treated illicit drugs, killing at least three men on board.

The announcement, late Friday, came when Venezuela accused the United States of waged an unsuccessful war in the Caribbean and called for an investigation by the United Nations on strikes.

In an article on his social platform Truth, Trump said that the last lethal kinetic strike had taken place on his orders in the field of responsibility for orders from the South American, a region that includes 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean.

Intelligence confirmed that the ship was trafficking illicit drugs and passed through a known passage from narcotrafficking on the way to poison the Americans, Trump said.

The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the ship, which was in international waters. No American forces was injured in this strike.

Trump has published one -minute aerial images showing videos side by side of a color and a black and white ship which is struck by a projectile while it moves in the water.

The video ends with the ship seen on fire in the water.

Trump did not provide evidence to support his complaint or say where the ship moved away and where the strike took place.

Unsafe war

The attack occurred while the United States has deployed warships in international waters off the coast of Venezuelas, supported by F-35 fighters sent to Puerto Rico, in what it calls an anti-drug operation.

He previously denounced two strikes against the alleged drugs of fight against drugs which, according to him, come from Venezuela.

On September 2, Trump announced that the US military had a strike on a small boat which he accused of drug trafficking for Tren from Aragua, a gang from the country of South America, killing 11 people.

Trump described the deceased as narcoterrorists who transported illegal narcotics, heading to the United States.

Trump on Monday announced a strike on a second alleged venezelian drug cartel ship in international waters.

He said that three men had been killed in the attack and that they had been positively identified as working for extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists.

In a separate incident this month, the Venezuelan government also accused the US direct provocation army after intercepted a harmless Venezuelan fishing boat in its exclusive economic zone.

The attacks have already pushed relations between the United States and Venezuela in Breaking Point, while the Trump administration promulgates a sustained pressure campaign on President Nicolas Maduro, which he described as a direct Washingtons national security threat.

The Trump administration also issued a reward of $ 50 million on Maduro for drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, Venezuela launched three days of military exercises on its Caribbean island in the Orchila in response to the perceived threat of the American flotilla.

It is an unconceived war, and you can already see how people, whether or not drug traffickers were executed in the Caribbean Sea, said Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez on Friday when he had attended a military exercise.

The victims were executed without right to a defense, he added.

For his part, Maduro accused the Trump administration of having tried to promulgate a violent change of diet in Venezuela and throughout Latin America and called Washington to respect sovereignty, the right to peace, [and] independence.

He also urged Venezuelan citizens to join the militia training to defend the homeland and announced that troops would provide residents of low -income neighborhoods with weapons training.

The figure of the Venezuelan opposition Henrique Capriles, twice presidential candidate and ardent critic of Maduro, said on Friday that he would not support any American invasion.

I continue to believe that the solution is not military, but political, he said, adding that prevailing on the actions was counterproductive and put in power in power.

US legislators and rights defense groups have raised concerns about whether strikes violate international law and the rights of targeted individuals, which have been executed in an extrajudicial manner without regular procedure.

Sarah Yager, director of Washington in Human Rights Watch, said that US officials could not summarily kill the people they accuse with drug addict.

The drug problem entering the United States is not an armed conflict, and US officials cannot go around their human rights obligations claiming the opposite, Yager said.

