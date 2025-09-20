What economic and political experts think of the participation of the American government in Intel





The unusual stage of the Trump administration to make the US government one of the largest shareholders of a large Silicon Valley company raises important questions about how this partnership will influence other companies and will affect markets, according to experts.

In a rare decision, the United States has invested in a private company which is not in immediate danger of failing or considerably impacting the economy. On August 22, President Donald Trump announced that the federal government had participated 10% in Intel, the designer and manufacturer of computer flea. The company's press release said that the government had bought 433.3 million primary action of the share at $ 20.47 per share, or 9.9%.

Although the government has already bought parts of American companies, in recent history, it was generally a question of preventing a large company from becoming insolvent and potentially to remove the economy of the nations with it.

Unlike the end of the aughts, when the government has invested in the leg automotive industry, Intel was not imminent to fail or tan the economy, according to experts. But IT fleas such as Intel conceptions and manufacturers are becoming more and more critical for national security, as they are used in a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, automobiles and drugs.

This decision sparked praise and criticism. Much in Trump's own party, such as Senator Thom Tillis, RN.C., and Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Opposed this decision, while some left legislators such as Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT., Declared that they support him.

Economic and political experts also disagree on the potential effects of the government which has participation in Intel, some by seeing advantages in investment in a vital company for national security and others worry, this will encourage “pay for the game” among certain industries and dissuade others from getting involved in the American markets.

Why did the government bought participation in Intel?

The American government's interest in Intel dates back to the pandemic, said Sujai Shivakumar, principal researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The chips were in high demand but not food, and government representatives thought it would be prudent to bring back the manufacture of these parts to the United States from Asia, where many companies had outsourced their design and manufacture.

In 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Law on fleas and sciences, which, among other things, encouraged businesses to make fleas in the United States by linking $ 53 billion in incentives for manufacturing, research and development. From this, $ 39 billion would be allocated as subsidies to the construction of new facilities.

Last year, Biden awarded Intel 8.5 billion dollars in subsidies and $ 11 billion in loans, plus tax credits, waiting for the company to build factories in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon.

Then, in August, Trump called the CEO of Intel, the CEO, Lip-Bu Tan to resign, alleging links with China. A few days later, after Tan met Trump, the president described him as “success”, before announcing that the federal government had bought participation in the company.

For Shivakumar, the Trump administration seems to believe that the government “should obtain something in exchange for this subsidy, which is equity”.

Has the government already bought equity in companies?

In the first years of the country, the federal government had a minority participation in the first and second federal banks of first and second banks in the United States, Peter Harrell of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace written in Lawfare. In 1903, the federal government bought a railway company to build the Panama Canal, and during the Great Depression, the Finance Corporation reconstruction owned issues in about half of the banks of the nations. Since the 1950s, however, the government has played a much more limited role in private companies.

During the great recession, first under President George W. Bush and then under President Barack Obama, the government temporarily bought equity in difficulties in difficulty and automotive companies.

“It was a fairly dark economic environment, and it was not intended to be in the long term. It was to save and go out. And that is essentially what happened,” Tad Dehaven, a political analyst at the Cato Institute, said a libertarian reflection group.

Trump's approach to business in his second term was more involved. Trump approved the acquisition of US Steel by Nippon Steel, belonging to Japanese, in June, an agreement to which he first opposed. He granted the agreement in exchange for a “golden share” of the American company a non -current participation which allows the federal government to have substantial control over specific decisions of the company.

A few weeks before Trump revealed the Intel agreement, he announced that Nvidia and AMD, two other flea manufacturers, had agreed to pay 15% in the United States of sales of their china.

And Trump launched the idea of ​​buying equity in more companies, such as the defense entrepreneur Lockheed Martin.

What are the potential advantages and disadvantages?

Intel was stuck in a little wrestling, said Shivakumar. The public had lost confidence in the viability and ability of the company to produce tokens, he said. Without this confidence and the orders generated by Intel would begin to lose capital and the ability to produce fleas. Without this production, people would continue to lose faith.

Intel is also part of a larger interconnected system of supply, research and manufacturing channels, said Shivakumar, “which is underestimated not only Intel, but the whole industry.”

Government’s investment helps to discover Intel of this wrestling, said Shivakumar, a decision which, according to him, is vital for national and economic security.

“In a sense, this part of history is welcome,” said Shivakumar. “The most disturbing part on this subject is, where the current administration go with its interpretation of which strings are attached to this argument of actions position they do? We do not know. So that is a big question.”

The details of the agreement, in particular the long -term details, are rare, told Harrell to PBS News Hour Nawaz last month.

“Will the government really be the right shareholder to help these companies succeed?” Will the government start to be favoritism to these companies rather than companies it does not have? What are the political requirements that will be placed on the companies in which the government takes its property? ” Said Harrell.

Dehaven has also raised concerns about the duration of the participation and politicization of private industry.

“Depending on the way this thing happened, the president calling for the dismissal of the CEO, then he must put the tail and come to the White House and fold the knee, then Trump obtains his 10%, it's already a politicized environment,” said Dehaven.

There is a precedent for this concern. In the 1930s, the reconstruction finance corporation of the federal government bought privileged actions from banks to stabilize the financial sector. In some cases, the RFC used its shareholder status to vote to change management or reduce the salaries of bankers.

But there is also a long history of public-private partnership in the growth of important technologies, said Shivakumar.

“If this partnership does not reach the right balance, it can also distort the markets,” he said. “If the government weighed with the partial property of certain companies and not others, does the support of certain companies disintegrate others?”

We still do not know what the legal argument is in support of the decision, where money goes and how it will be spent.

“There are a whole bunch of questions about the simple viability of this arrangement in the future. Because there are so many unanswered questions the markets hate uncertainty,” said Shivakumar.

