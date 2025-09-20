Trump says he wants the referral of the American lawyer supervising probe on Letitia James





President Trump, joined by the secretary of commerce, Howard Lunick, in the oval office of the White House on September 19. (Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wanted Erik Siebert, the American lawyer for the Oriental District of Virginia, who was moved because two Democratic senators voted to confirm this.

Siebert, whom Trump appointed in May, supervises two high -level investigations on the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, and the former director of the FBI James Comey.

Trump has repeatedly promised to ask for reprisals against James, who won a several million dollars judgment against the Trump organization, and Comey, who became an eminent critic of Trump.

ABC News reported on Friday that Trump officials were pressure for the move of Sieberts for omitting to have charged James after her office was unable to find evidence that she knowingly committed a mortgage fraud when she bought a house in Virginia in 2023.

When he was asked if he wanted Siebert shot a failure to charge James, Trump said he was not following the James investigation but added that she looked very guilty for something.

The president added that he wanted Siebert to rejected because meaning. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, voted for him.

Yeah, I want, said Trump. When I learned that they voted for him, I said that I didn't really want it.

The Sieberts survey on James came after being accused of having committed mortgage fraud on the basis of documents obtained by Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who quickly became a favored attack dog.

After the publication of the assignments in August, the investigation into James reached a dead point. Although the investigators were unable to bring together proofs strong enough to have confident that they could obtain a conviction if the case should be tried, Pulte and other officials were pressure for an indictment, according to ABC News.

In addition to the James investigation, the Sieberts office also investigates Comey to say that it lied under oath while testifying to the congress.

Siebert has raised concerns concerning affairs against James and Comey and the legal viability to bring charges against them, according to the New York Times.

US lawyers have until recently been considered as independent law enforcement agents.

When several American lawyers were dismissed by the White House during the George W. Bush administration, in part for the non-compliance with voter fraud affairs, the scandal led to an investigation by the Congress and, finally, the resignation of the Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.

Pulte has launched similar accusations against the governor of the federal reserve, Lisa Cook, who hinders Trump's attempt to take over the Central Bank, and Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), One of Trump's long-standing political opponents.

Late update, 7:25 p.m. HE: just hours after Trumps' remarks, Siebert submitted his resignation under pressure from the administration.

Sieberts Top Deputy, Maya Song, is also out of its leadership role, even if it plans to stay at the office as a line prosecutor.

Siebert has not yet made a public statement fully explaining all the reasons for his resignation.

