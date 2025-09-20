



Teachers who retired this summer say that they waited for the pension paid in early September, and some were worried and could not pay the bill.

The current and retired teachers contact the Guardian to complain about delays, back logs and poor communication in teacher pensions, managing the job system on behalf of the government.

Sally Close said she was one of many teachers who did not receive tax pensions in August. She was also waiting for her first month's pension.

Guardian emphasized the dissatisfaction with the administrative issue and emphasized the delay of the system that affects the divorced people and the retired teacher's partners.

But now some newly retired teachers are waiting for tens of thousands of pounds.

I have been taught for 25 years and applied for pensions in March, Close said. A 58 -year -old boy who lives in southern London and teaches psychological and sociology said that about 36,000 lump sums and about 1,000 pensions a month. According to this system, her debt date was September 1.

She said that this plan could not give her and others to pay.

Another 59 -year -old teacher, Nicky Caveney, said he did not receive 65,000 pension lump sum payments on September 1. She told the Guardian that she plans to celebrate her retirement this summer, but she is worried about how I will pay the bill when I return.

Similarly, CAROLINE, 58, who retired this summer, said: I have no other income and I depend on a lump sum to organize my mortgage.

CAROLINE, which has been taught for 30 years, has about 40,000 lump sums and annual pensions about 11,000 per year.

A 32 -year -old elementary school teacher, who recently decided to retire early at the age of 55, said he should pay a lump sum on September 1. WARWICKSHIRE said, Warwickshire, a teacher at Warwickshire, could not pay a large credit card bill this month, and unless it was solved immediately, it would not be able to meet monthly food costs, bills, mortgages, and direct payment.

The current and former teachers have flooded the website Trustpilot through reviewing the teacher pension. At the time of writing, 95%of more than 700 reviews were one ingredient and the lowest grade.

The teacher pension is one of the largest teachers' pension systems, and there are more than 2.2 million members on behalf of the Ministry of Education (DFE).

The system was managed by the outsourcing company Capita, but in 2023, it lost its contract with TATA Consultancy Services. Tata was originally scheduled to be acquired in October this year, but it was returned to the summer of 2026.

On Wednesday, Guardian sent detailed information about six cases, including what was introduced to Capita. On Thursday afternoon, we said: We are paying for four of these cases and are expected to be closed within 48 hours.

Capita spokesman added: There are many reasons why payments can be delayed in a summary of our control outside. [this relates to some older members who were allowed to remain in their final salary schemes while other members moved to career average schemes] Submission of incomplete application form. We are working with DFE on how to resolve member inquiries more quickly and apologize for delays in response time.

The court's decision, which discovered the government's change in the public sector pension in 2015, has reduced the foul for age discrimination.

A DFE spokesman said: This department is understood that Capita is satisfied with how to deal with inquiries about pensions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2025/sep/19/newly-retired-uk-teachers-delays-teachers-pension

