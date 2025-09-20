The British pension protector urged not to withdraw cash due to the fear and rumors of the budget | pension





This week, experts urged this week that this week should be avoided with fear and rumors.

The warning has shown that people withdraw from retirement pots.

According to data from the financial acts, the British pension protector withdrew more than 700 billion in the retirement pot in 2024-25. Of these, 18.3 billion won increased 62% to 11.3 billion won in cash without taxes.

Many financial experts say that budget jits and fiscal rumors are leading this trend as speculation of the whirlpool of the minister, which will be announced on November 26, swirls.

They warned that kneeling decisions could cause confusion in people's long -term plans.

Palantir's financial adviser, Eamonn Preadergast, said the pension pot has not been in panic for decades. The government should make more efforts to invalidate and clarify rumors.

Rachel Vahey of AJ BELL's investment platform said that people have made decisions because they are worried about possible changes in pension tax incentives, based on what they are most suitable for them.

From 55 years old (April 57, 2028), you can generally take up to 25%of pensions to 268,275 by lump sum.

However, there is speculation that the government can reduce the maximum value or make another change.

Just Group's Stephen Lowe, a retirement expert, may be forced to soak in pensions to pay more people if the cost of living rises, but the withdrawal may also be concerned that the Ministry of Finance can easily see the duty -free cash.

This figure came after some people attacked the inheritance tax on the unpaid pension funds announced in October.

Pensions tend not to be calculated as part of personal property for IHT purposes. However, the money left in the donation pension defined from April 2027 is included in the IHT calculation.

In March, the Guardian reported that the financial company reported a significant increase in the pension and popped out of the family holiday and the amount of money given to children was a significant increase in the elderly.

The question of whether to turn off cash is a complex area. For some elderly people, it may mean to avoid the bill later. Nevertheless, important people are worth seeking individual financial advice because they have enough money to support themselves later.

