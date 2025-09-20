The United States cancels temporary protected status for Syrians | News





The Trump administration says that Syrian nationals in the United States must leave the country within 60 days or face an arrest and expulsion.

Posted September 20, 202520 September 2025

The United States has ended the appointment of temporary protected status (TPS) for Syria, warning Syrian migrants, they are now faced with arrest and expulsion if they do not leave the country within 60 days.

Friday, the action came within the framework of American president Donald prevails over a wide effort to remove the legal status of migrants.

It will put an end to the TP for more than 6,000 Syrians who have had access to the legal status since 2012, according to an opinion of federal register published on Friday.

The conditions in Syria no longer prevent their nationals from returning home, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Security, Tricia McLaughlin, in a statement.

Syria has been a home for terrorism and extremism for almost two decades, and it is contrary to our national interest to allow Syrians to stay in our country.

The press release indicates that Syrian nationals currently living in the United States have 60 days to voluntarily leave the country and return home.

After the expiration of the 60 days, any Syrian national admitted under TPS which did not start its voluntary procedure will be subject to arrest and expulsion, he said.

Trump, a Republican, sought to end a temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the United States, some of whom have lived and worked legally in the country for decades.

The administration said that deportation protection had been overused in the past and that many migrants no longer deserve protection.

Democrats and defenders of migrants said that TPS registrants may be forced to return to dangerous conditions and that US employers depend on their work.

Trump previously ended the status of Venezuelans, Hondurans, Haitians, Nicaraguois, Ukrainians and thousands of others.

