What is in the American chinese agreement for an American spin-off tiktok





William Brangham:

After a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, President Trump said that an agreement to shoot an American version of the very popular social media application Tiktok is – “of course”.

A Chinese company has developed and has the application, which has raised concerns in the United States on national security and data confidentiality.

Nick Schifrin begins our cover.

Nick Schifrin:

Communicative cappuccinos…

(Song)

Nick Schifrin:

… To presidential pop, Tiktok is a mastodon of social media.

Man:

It's a piece of cake.

Nick Schifrin:

With nearly two billion world users, including 170 million Americans. And, thanks to President Trump, it turns out that Tiktok has nine lives.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: young people in this country want it badly. Parents of these young people want it badly.

Nick Schifrin:

Despite a law obliging Tiktok to be prohibited in the United States if it does not break the ties with her Chinese parent company, President Trump now says that he has today concluded an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to save Tiktok.

Donald Trump:

We are going to have a very good control. We have American – they are American investors.

Nick Schifrin:

An official familiar with the agreement indicates to “PBS News Hour” Tiktok US will be controlled by a consortium, including Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz. They would control around 80%. Chinese shareholders would be around 20%.

There would be a new application. Oracle would keep all American user data in the United States and could monitor and stop suspicious activity. Tiktok US would have a majority American council with a member designated by the US government, and the application algorithm would be authorized by the Chinese parent company bytedance.

This led the criticisms concerned with the fact that Tiktok is built with an internal sleight of hand …

Man:

How do you do this?

Nick Schifrin:

… That the Chinese algorithm could allow Beijing to steal the data from the Americans and manipulate the content of Tiktok.

This week, the republican president of the selective committee of the Chinese Communist Party, the Michigan Republican, John Moolenaar, wrote – “I am afraid that the reported license agreement could involve continuous dependence by the new Tiktok on an algorithm and a continuous CCP application.”

But it is not clear if there is even a last offer. Today, Xi Jinping has published a statement that said – Cit – “The Chinese government respects the wishes of the company and would be happy to see productive trade negotiations”.

Sacm Samp, Yale Law School:

Details will really understand if this responds to the concerns of national security on which American decision -makers were so vocal.

Nick Schifrin:

Samm Sacks is a principal researcher at Yale Law School and New America focused on Chinese technology.

Samm bags:

So, the simple fact of having the data hosted in the United States by an American company or a business consortium does not respond exactly to who has access to data, under what conditions, it flows from the United States, the same for content. There are a lot of questions about who will supervise the recommendation algorithm, right? A license in itself does not tell us how certain content will be promoted.

Nick Schifrin:

She says that the Chinese government's position on Tiktok has become more flexible because Beijing considers a tiktok agreement as a step towards a more important case with the United States on computer flea, trade or even on Taiwan.

Samm bags:

I don't think Beijing cares about Tiktok, but I think they realized that they had a real opportunity here because Trump does. And they have a bigger fish to fry. They can use it as an opening to extract larger concessions.

Nick Schifrin:

President Trump also announced today that he would meet Xi Jinping at the top of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific at the end of October and will go to China at the start of next year, while Xi was going to do the same thing, William, with his own trip to the United States.

William Brangham:

Nick, thank you.

We also have our White House correspondent, Liz Landers, who joins us here.

Nick, a question for you, however. There was this bipartite consensus according to which there is really a national security problem with Tiktok. Was there any evidence that the Chinese government has manipulated Tiktok in one way or another?

Nick Schifrin:

Thus, Bytedance is a Chinese company and must respond to any demand for data from the Chinese government of Bytedance. And the Ministry of Justice allegedly alleged that the company had actually reached the aircraft of American journalists via their Tiktok applications in the past.

As for general concern, William, as our history suggests, there are a few buckets. One is the concern that China could steal the data from the Americans. And the agreement, according to the persons defending the agreement, tells me that this is designed to be attenuated by the fact that the data of the Americans is kept in the United States, fire of fire.

The second concern is that the application could provide malware. And the criticisms of the agreement to whom I spoke today say that, yes, it could still happen because this company, this algorithm, will always be Chinese, and that even if you had a kind of algorithm review, it is simply too long and too complicated to know that an American company like Oracle can actually find something harmful inside the code.

And by the way, William, all the experts to whom I spoke today told me that the legislation required a complete divestment of Byédance, and this agreement did not do so.

William Brangham:

Liz, President Trump's position on Tiktok is, I think the technical term has evolved, you could say.

Liz Landers:

Yes.

William Brangham:

How and why did it happen?

Liz Landers:

Evolved, and it was an 180, really.

Since he came to power, he has completely changed his position on this subject. In August 2020, he signed an executive decree which would have prohibited Tiktok, and there was a ton of decline. This has been boring by certain judicial orders. The congress took the coat on this issue in April of last year 2024.

They adopted bipartite legislation that would prohibit Tiktok here in the United States unless there is this transfer. One of the very first things that President Trump did when he came into office on the day of the inauguration on January 20 was to sign this decree to postpone the closure of Tiktok.

And he attributed his change, his 180 in his position to the way he saw Tiktok help him during the elections. In fact, he just said yesterday that Charlie Kirk urged her to get on the application. Listen to what he said.

Donald Trump:

I like Tiktok. It helped me make sure that in fact Charlie said, sir, you should go up on Tiktok. You would be great. I said, really? Tell me about Tiktok. And we – As you know, we have incredibly well done with young people, as at a level of which no republican has ever dreamed.

Liz Landers:

And, William, just in recent months he has been in office now, he has delayed this Tiktok prohibition over and over. He signed the most recent decree by delaying this just a few days ago. Which is now extended and indeed until December 16.

William Brangham:

Second, there is this consortium that Nick reports on this subject, if the agreement is advancing, a consortium of American companies would take this property of a part of Tiktok.

Who are they and how were they assembled?

Liz Landers:

So, this group which could potentially be the buyer to have the majority of American stake includes several people with whom President Trump is both close friends and who are donors for him and for the republican party, in particular, Larry Ellison – he is one of the co -founders of Oracle – and also Marc Andreessen, who is a business capital.

For example, Marc Andreessen donated $ 2.5 million to President Trump's Super PAC last year in 2024. So these two men have close personal ties with President Trump, and they would also be gaining a lot of financially if this agreement takes place.

William Brangham:

And then beyond national security issues, there are also real political implications if this agreement goes ahead.

Liz Landers:

Yes.

Well, there are more than 170 million Americans who use Tiktok, and this cuts all kinds of ideologies and demographic data, including young people. And so the president really believes that it helped him win the younger demography. I think the Republicans want to continue involving young people in politics.

So he joined Tiktok himself. He has had more than 15 million followers on Tiktok since he joined. It would therefore be a big problem if it could conclude this agreement with XI and with China.

William Brangham:

Liz Landers, Nick Schifrin, both thank you very much.

Nick Schifrin:

THANKS.

