Trump says that the American soldiers have fatally struck another alleged drug boatExBulletin





President Trump lists the issue of a journalist in the oval office of the White House Friday

Washington president Donald Trump said on Friday that the US military had made his third deadly strike against an alleged drug smuggling this month.

Trump in a publication on social networks said that the strike had killed three and had been carried out against a ship “affiliated with a designated terrorist organization leading drug trafficking in the field of responsibility of Ussouthcom”. He did not provide more precise details on the site of the strike.

The Pentagon has postponed questions about the White House strike, which did not answer a request for clarity on the origins of the ship.

“Intelligence confirmed that the ship trafficked illicit drugs and passed through a passage of narcotrafficking known on the way to poison the Americans,” Trump said.

Trump also published a video of the last strike that shows a ship that accelerated in the waters before it seems to be struck by a pair of missiles of the head and flow into an ardent explosion.

“It is right now, the narcoterroterists knew they had messed up,” said the director of communications for the White House, Steven Cheung, on X in a publication with the video.

Trump announced on Monday that the US military had made a strike on a boat that would have transported drugs to Venezuela. This strike also killed three on board.

This followed a military strike of September 2 on what the Trump administration said it was a speed boat that killed 11 years. Trump said that the boat had been exploited by the Gang Tren of Aragua, which was listed by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.

The Trump administration justified military action as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of medication in the United States.

But several senators, democrats and certain Republicans, as well as human rights groups have questioned the legality of Trump's action. They consider it as a potential excess of the executive authority in part because the military was used for the purposes of application of the law.

The Trump administration has not yet explained how the army has evaluated the cargo of the boat and determined the alleged affiliation of passenger gangs before attacks against ships. National security officials told Congress members that the first withdrawn boat had been pulled several times after changing CAP and that we returned to the ground.

The strikes follow an accumulation of American maritime forces in the Caribbean.

He marks a dramatic change in the way the United States is ready to combat drug trafficking in the Western hemisphere.

In Venezuela, some speculate if strikes are part of a plan to try to overthrow President Nicols Maduro, an idea that the Venezuelan chief echoed.

Maduro said after the first strike that a American video published by Trump had been created with artificial intelligence and that a boat of this size cannot venture into the high seas.

But earlier this week, Maduro was unleashed in the United States, accusing the Trump administration of having used drug trafficking as an excuse for a military operation whose intentions are “to intimidate and ask for a change of diet” in the South American country.

