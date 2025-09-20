



The federal prosecutor of the Oriental District of Virginia resigned on Friday under intense pressures of Donald Trump, after his office determined that there was no sufficient evidence to instill the new occupations of the Attorney General, Letitia James, a political rival of the president, with a crime.

Erik Siebert told his colleagues that he resigns in a letter sent on Friday, reported NBC News. Meanwhile, in a post of the beginning of Saturday on his social platform Truth, Trump argued that Siebert did not stop but rather: I dismissed him!

A few hours earlier, Trump told journalists thoroughly in the oval office: I want it. The president said he had embittered on Siebert because Virginias Two Democratic Senators had approved his appointment, but also said that James was very guilty of something. ABC News reported earlier on Friday that Trump decided to fire Siebert after failing to obtain an indict against James.

In 2024, James filed a civil complaint against Trump and his company which led to an important financial penalty. This sanction was rejected in August by a court of appeal which confirmed a judge concluding that Trump had fraud by exaggerating his wealth for decades.

After a five -month investigation, officials did not find enough clear evidence to charge James of a crime, ABC News reported earlier this week. Trump has appointed Siebert, who has been working since 2010 since 2010 as an American assistant lawyer in this office, for the position in May.

The investigation was focused on allegation that James told that she was going to use a house she had bought in Virginia as the main residence. While a document said James intended to use the house as a main residence, others in the transaction show that James clearly indicates that she intended to use it as a second home.

Ed Martin, a former defendant of January 6 who heads the Ministry of Justice's effort to target Trumps' political rivals, put pressure on the prosecutors to request an indictment, according to ABC News. Bill Pulte, the chief of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and an ardent ally of Trump, who referred criminal James, had urged Trump to dismiss Siebert, according to ABC.

Pulte has also referred California Senator Adam Schiff, another political rival of Trump, and the governor of the Federal Reserve Lisa Cook for mortgage fraud. The allegations in these two cases also seem to be thin.

The Ministry of Justice has long held a level of independence from the White House, a duration of weapons considered to be necessary to give the Americans the confidence that its prosecutors and other lawyers have implementing decisions according to the facts and not of the policy. Trump upset this standard, licensed of career lawyers and FBI agents who worked in the cases of January 6.

The dismissed people include Maurene Comey, the daughter of the former FBI director, James Comey, and a career prosecutor who worked on some of the most prominent cases in the South New York district. Maurene Comey, who had no reason for her dismissal, continued the Trump administration this week.

Conontact us fast on this scenario

The best journalism of public interest is based on first -hand accounts of people at the current.

If you have something to share on this subject, you can contact us confidentially using the following methods.

Secure messaging in the Guardian application

The Guardian application has a tool to send advice on stories. The messages are from end to end encrypted and hidden in the routine activity that each Guardian mobile application performs. This prevents an observer from knowing that you are communicating with us, not to mention what is said.

If you don't already have the Guardian app, download it (iOS / Android) and go to the menu. Select Secure messaging.

Securedrop, instant messengers, email, telephone and publication

If you can use the Tor network safely without being observed or monitored, you can send messages and documents to the Guardian via our Securedrop platform.

Finally, our guide on TheGuardian.com/Tips lists several ways to contact us safely and discusses the advantages and disadvantages of each.

Illustration: Guardian Design / Rich Cousins

Thank you for your comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/19/us-attorney-letitia-james-erik-siebert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos