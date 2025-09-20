



The British couple, who were responsible for nearly eight months by Afghanistan's Taliban, arrived in England.

The 76 -year -old Barbie Reynolds and 80 -year -old husband Peter were released on Friday and were arrested in February in a house in Central Baanan, Afghanistan.

When I arrived at Heathrow Airport on Saturday, Sky News smiled and took pictures. They lived in South Asia for almost 20 years and ran training and education organizations.

Jonathan Reynolds, their son, said that the family was thrilled and overwhelmed by the gratitude that the couple were released and returned to England. In the Friday statement, the family said: we were overwhelmed by the gratitude and slogans that were released seven months after the parents Peter and Barbie Reynolds were detained by the Taliban.

This is a moment of tremendous joy for our family, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who played a role in securing release.

Giant Joy: The elderly British couples hug their relatives after the launch of Afghanistan.

The family wanted to expand his gratitude to Qatar's Emir for his leadership and compassion and thanked Mohamed Alkura Ripai and Mirdef Al Qashouti for diplomatic efforts and support.

The statement said: their dedication and humanity had an unforgettable influence on our lives. We also appreciate the British government for dedication and support for our families, such as allowing parents to access essential drugs during detention and release.

We thank the US government for support for their intervention and support to the US family and the UN special reports. This experience reminded the power of diplomacy, empathy and international cooperation.

As long as parents regain health and spend time with their families, the path of recovery will be longer, but today is a day of joy and relief. We are forever grateful to Kataris standing with us in this difficult time.

Thank you for returning our family.

The couple reunited with Sarah Entwistle in Doha on Friday afternoon. The Taliban has never explained that the couple stimulated what was detained. Abdul Qahar Balkhi spokesman, spokesman for the Taliban government, said in X that the couple violated Afghan law on Friday after the court hearing and was released from prison.

He did not say the couple's allegations of breaking some laws.

The couple had five children, 17 grandchildren and three grandchildren living in the United Kingdom and the United States. Their eldest son Simon died in 1993.

