Trump says the American soldiers struck another alleged drug boat, killing 3





President Trump said on Friday that the US military had made another “deadly kinetic strike” on a boat -based boat – at least the third strike in recent weeks.

The president announced this decision in a social article of truth which included a video of a strike on a ship. He said that three “male narcoterrorists” had been killed and that no American was injured. Trump did not specify where the boat was, but he said that it was in international waters in the area of ​​responsibility of the American South Command, which includes the Caribbean Sea and South America.

“Intelligence has confirmed that the ship trafficked illicit drugs and passed through a passage of narcotrafficking known on the way to poison the Americans,” he wrote. “Stop selling fentanyl, narcotics and illegal drugs in America, and commit violence and terrorism against the Americans !!!”

CBS News contacted the Pentagon for more details.

Friday’s strike is the third attack on an alleged drug boat announced publicly by Mr. Trump, after similar strikes on Monday and at the beginning of the month. For the first two strikes, Trump alleged that the boats were from Venezuela, but he did not mention a country of origin when the attack on Friday.

Venezuela did not comment on the last strike. CBS News contacted Venezuelan officials to comment.

The strikes come as the Trump administration promises to suppress drug trafficking in Central and South America. The federal government has appointed several drugs from drugs and transnational gangs as terrorist organizations, and last month, Trump ordered the soldiers to target cartels, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, the tensions between the American government and Venezuela have skyrocketed, while the administration accuses Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro links with drug trafficking – an accusation that his government has vehemently denied.

The American navy has sent several warships to Water off Venezuela in recent weeks, and 10 F-35 fighter planes have been deployed to Puerto Rico this month for anti-carrier operations.

Maduro called the warships “absolutely criminal and bloody threat”. Twice earlier this month, Venezuelan fighter planes stole near an American naval ship, in what several officials of the Ministry of Defense described to CBS News as a “chicken game”.

Venezuela also accused the United States of seizing a fishing ship in its exclusive economic zone last weekend and having nine fishermen for several hours.

The first alleged drug boat which was struck earlier this month seemed to be back at the time of the strike, CBS News previously reported.

Several Democratic legislators have rejected the strikes, arguing that the Trump administration has not given a legal justification for the use of the army.

“The actions of President Trump constitute a scandalous violation of the law and a dangerous aggression against our constitution,” Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the best democrat of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said this week. “No president can secretly exercise a war or carry out unjustified murders-that is to say authoritarianism, not democracy.”

After the first boat was struck in early September, the White House sent a notification to the Congress arguing that strikes fell under the legal authority of Mr. Trump.

“I have led these actions in accordance with my responsibility to protect the Americans and the interests of the United States abroad and in the pursuit of the interests of national security and foreign policy in the United States, in accordance with my constitutional authority as commander-in-chief and chief executive to lead foreign relations in the United States,” said the opinion.

