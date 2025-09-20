Hall joins Joyner-Kersee as heptathlon world champion





Sep 20, 2025, 09:14 am and

Tokyo – Anna Hall became the second winner of America in the title World Heptathlon – joining Jackie Joyner -Kersee – by finishing a wire endurance test and sailing in the finish line on Saturday to celebrate her biggest victory.

This is the first major title of Hall, one of the most coherent artists in the world in the event in seven parts, after years of close calls and disappointments. She finished with 6,888 points.

Three years ago in Worlds, she won bronze. Two years ago, she lost the title by a little 20 points, falling under 2 seconds in the last event, the 800 meters, to take gold. Then, last year, she was forced to rush from an injury from Achilles to prepare for the Olympic Games, where she finished fifth.

Anna Hall became the second winner of the title of the title World Heptathlon – joining Jackie Joyner -Kersee – by finishing a wire endurance test and bringing in the finish line on Saturday to celebrate her biggest victory. Image photo Emilee Chinn / Getty

During a fresh evening calm on day 8 of the world championships in Tokyo, Hall finally reached the summit.

“Since I came to the circuit and I won my first medal, it's something I try to do,” said Hall. “Jackie and I talked about it, and we said to ourselves:” The United States make great heptathletes. “”

Among her biggest fans, he is the Joyner-Kerse, who said that she saw the potential of the young woman of Colorado to rewrite part of the story she still has.

Joyner-Kersee is the only American athlete to win the event at the Olympic Games (1988, '92) and she owns both the 1988 world record and the world championship record in Rome in 1987.

Hall crossed the 7,000 -point mark during a competition in June and a race for JJK records seemed to play during the two days in Tokyo. A whole product not to give up, even after the injury and the closed calls.

“All the time, I just gave up and worked,” said Hall.

All the hopes there were triggered by a long leap less than large, but the overall result has never been in doubt. Hall entered the last event, the 800 meters, with an advantage of 122 points on a possible Kate O'Connor silver medalist in Ireland, and as one of the fastest runners in the 20 -women's race, no one was going to catch it.

Reigning champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson ended in a rare equality for third place with American Taliyah Brooks. They finished exactly 3.61 seconds apart in the 800 to finish with 6,581 points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/olympics/trackandfield/story/_/id/46321748/hall-joins-joyner-kersee-us-heptathlon-world-champion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos