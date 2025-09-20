



According to Sky News, the United Kingdom officially recognized the Palestinian state, “Sky News will be a courageous step in a very difficult time,” Sky News said that the expected announcement will inspire more countries to follow more lawsuit.

Varsen Aghabekian, the foreign minister of the Palestinian authorities, said the British movement was “late than it was not too late.” “British can affect the weight of another country with weight,” he said.

But she also said, “I was very angry with the White House with” unwavering support “for Israel. Israel said that Israel's rejection of not passing tax income is pushing Palestinian civil society as a “collapse” crisis.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

1:28 Can Palestine change Westbank?

Agabians, along with France, Canada and Australia, were officially preparing to recognize Palestinians in the United Nations.

“British has been supporting Israel's existence and prosperity for a while, but today I think that in terms of international law, we are objectively seeing this problem in terms of people's rights in terms of the future of Israel and Palestine.”

She refused to think that Palestine was a reward for Hamas terrorism.

The Agatiah said that Gaza was expected to return to the Palestinians, but he was given authority to US President Donald Trump for his diplomatic support in the United States.

So she was angry with the White House? “I am very angry because the White House and the United States are expected to have no international law, human rights and double standards.

“This firm support for this blind support is harming not only the Palestinians but also the Israeli society.”

More Read: What does Palestinians mean? Go says it can be a 'real estate bonanza', the Secretary of State Israel says.

Image: VARSEN AGHABEKIAN talks with SKY's Adam Parsons

Palestinians are already recognized by 3/4 of UN members. It consists of two separate territory, including Westbank including Eastern Jerusalem and Gaza Earth. Together, they are known as officially occupied Palestinian territory.

West Bank has been applied to Israel's military occupation since 1967, and Gaza has been attacked by Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and nearly 1,200 Israelites were killed and about 250 hostages were recognized.

Since then, more than 65,000 people have died in Gaza as Israel tried to destroy Hamas and restore hostages. Gaza still has 48 hostages and 20 people are alive.

She said Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian authorities who dominated the West Bank, said, “It would not be part of the leaders of the world,” he said, “guaranteed guarantee to various leaders around the world.”

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:33 How did England respond to Israel-Gaza disputes?

But she also argued that talking about completely erasing HAMAS was “not reasonable.” “Hamas is not the building you bring, but ideology. Hamas is in the hearts of people.

“People who support Hamas need to see the future, see moving at the political level, and have a state in which their children and grandchildren can prosper.

“Today people see the darkness and see all the destruction. They see violations of rights. They are helpless and have no hope. People need to see the future, and once they wake up, they will change and find a better future.”

But just as the Palestinians prepared to welcome recognition, Westbank is facing financial collapse as Israel continues to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues on behalf of Palestinian authorities under the 30 -year -old contract.

Israel has maintained the ratio of money since the beginning of the war in Gaza, but as a result of the Secretary of State Betalrell Sumo Tree, it has suspended much more recently.

AghaBekian said, “People have not been paid, and officials are only receiving a small part of their salary. We cannot buy medical supplies and equipment.

“How can the government run a country under such conditions? Yes. We are very worried.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/better-late-than-never-palestinian-minister-says-uk-recognition-of-state-would-be-courageous-step-13434423 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos