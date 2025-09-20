The American ambassador to Canada tears the slogan `Anti-American, but the Canadians say that it is” anti-Maga “





The cannucks do not show enough love for their southern neighbors, insisted the American ambassador to Canada.

Pete Hoekstra, a former member of the Michigan congress who moved to Ottawa in April to be a ambassador, made his comments on Thursday during an event organized by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

“I am disappointed to have come to Canada-a Canada that it is very, very difficult to find Canadians passionate about the Canadian American relationship,” he said.

Pete Hoekstra criticized the movement of “elbows” that Canadians boycott everything that is American. Reuters

“You have launched a campaign …” The elbows, “he said, referring to the slogan of the American boycott movement, borrowed from the hockey jargon, which was adopted by everyone north of the border-including Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“You know, it was an anti-American campaign. It continued. It's disappointing, ”reprimanded Hoekstra.

The comments were hot of Canadians under the pass.

“Hoekstra can suck hairy moose nuts,” wrote a rabid cann on Reddit. “We are not anti-Americans. Were anti-Maga. “

The Canadians responded to Hoekstra, clarifying that they are “anti-maga”, not anti-American. CBC News

“It is the language of an attacker,” slammed another. “Blush the victim because he reacted to the abuse. Then, the gases, feeling as if it was somehow their fault.”

“I feel pretty passionate about the United States right now. This is the state of our relationship now,” added someone else.

The Trump administration’s hope to negotiate with Canada on issues such as defense and nuclear energy is declining, Hoekstra said earlier in the week.

The Americans hoped that we could negotiate a greater agreement, he said on Tuesday at an Ottawa event organized by the Canadian International Council.

Hoekstra was criticized for having used “the language of an attacker”. AP

I mean, there are so many things that we do together, where our savings are integrated, they are grafted from each other, he said.

Whether it is its energy, be it its automobile, whether it is its nuclear, its defense and all these types of things, we hoped that we are not only reigning Cusma, but that we could do something much greater, “he said, referring to the agreement of Canada-Mexico, which deals with free trade.

It is obvious, at least at that time, that it will not happen

