The dreams of Palestinian students are broken after we withdraw visas to study in the United States

A 22-year-old Palestinian student planned to be in the United States this month, preparing her dormitory before starting her first half in an American university. Instead, she is still in Gaza, desperately trying to collect access to food, water and the Internet after being forced to flee her house in Gaza City after Israel launched an operation on the ground to grasp an area where about a million people live.

You are just escaping and going to nowhere, she said CNN by phone this week. I wake up just crying. I sleep just crying. I was hoping (for) something from far from what I'm going through at the moment and what I'm going through at the moment is like a nightmare.

In the fall of 2024, the student, whose CNN identity retained due to concerns about reprisals, was admitted to having studied IT in the United States. But his plan was suddenly derailed when the Trump administration introduced a new policy last month to reject all non -immigrant visa requests for passport holders of the Palestinian Authority.

His acceptance at an American university was the light at the end of the tunnel after having lived a nightmare in Gaza.

Only a few weeks after the last Gaza war started in 2023 after the attack on October 7, she found herself next to her brother when an Israeli shot injured her.

My brother was full of blood, and we just turned into the streets, and the bombs are everywhere, she said. I took them as fuel, as a fuel to continue, because a stop is never a choice.

She prioritized the pursuit of her studies, which was suddenly upset when the war started almost two years ago, and the Israeli bombardments forced her local university to close its doors.

Her acceptance in an American college was the culmination of her efforts because she described the ambition to be her hobby, even if destruction and devastation dominated her life.

You have no choice but to stop at every moment, and every second. You must have a plan for the second, at the next second, in your life, she said.

Some students cried for days by feeling their dream collapsed, as another student described it, after the implementation of the new visa policy. For her, it was another barrier but not a dead end.

The suspension struck hard for me, but I have never been, never shocked, because what does that in this world seem realistic? In fact, nothing seems realistic, she said. In fact, I can no longer manage that we, the Palestinians, in particular the Gazans, are forced with all our being and we do not give up.

As she launched herself this week for a 7 -hour trip south of Gaza, she made sure that all of her university application documents were on Google Drive. She plans to apply in another university outside the United States for next year. But she also hopes that there could be a change in politics so that it can come to the United States.

The State Department did not give any indication that they were planning to authorize the triggering of their current policy for students, calling on a national security decision.

The ministry has interrupted the treatment of non-immigrant visas (NIV) for people traveling on a passport of Palestinian authority while we carry out a complete and in-depth examination of the process and the procedures used to verify the people of Gaza, said a spokesperson for the State Department in CNN. We will take the time necessary to perform a complete and in -depth exam.

Last year, more than 450 students from the American university owned Palestinian passports, according to data from the International Educations Open Doors Institute.

Applying in American universities during the war meant taking risks that sometimes threatened life for each of the nearly half a dozen Palestinian students who shared their stories with CNN.

The process of requesting this scholarship and submission of documents could literally have cost me my life each time, said another Palestinian student who was accepted to continue a doctorate in physics in the United States told CNN. I had to walk for an hour to reach a border area near Egypt just to catch a weak internet signal, because all communications and internet were completely cut, while the bombs fell above my head.

She has two young children and thought that participation in an American program could save them while death was all around them.

If the sea was in ink, it would not be enough to describe the atrocities that we live, she said, explaining the murder of many relatives and dozens of forced trips that she and her family lived.

She is not alone in her determination to advance her studies for the good of her children and their security.

Another 40 -year -old Palestinian pharmacist with three young children told CNN that his children were just as invested in the process as him.

My children were so impatient, he said, asking me when we go to the United States, we went to the consulate, when will they give you the visa? Oh, my God, who knows.

But the measures he took to seek to obtain his control in public and global health in the United States were hard and unimaginable.

Finding transcriptions when the schools have been closed, obtaining recommendations from former colleagues sailing and fleeing their homes due to Israeli attacks and by finding Internet access have made each stage of the process dangerous.

He also tried to contact these people in Gaza while he was in Egypt, having fled with his family during the first months of the war.

I have a lot of connections to Gaza, in my field, but how could I find some available, who have, you know, who has good Internet access. And who would be appropriate and practical for me to ask him such a question while he is in death, let's say, in hell, he said.

One of the people who wrote to him a recommendation was a doctor who had just left the hospital himself after being injured. Once he found the internet, he obtained his recommendation to the student without any major delay.

But despite his acceptance, the former pharmacist is now confronted with the heartbreaking reality that his dream will not materialize in the short term due to the new visa policy.

The harsh reality is that when you just felt that you arrive at this summit, let's say that everything has just changed in a second, he said.

Nothing the news to the Palestinian student that they could no longer go to the United States shortly after finally finding a source of hope, was a heavy burden for the militants who supported them through the demand and the visa process.

It was a very difficult conversation, said Juliette Majid, the founder of Student Justice Network (SJN), adding that the new coverage refusal policy considerably complicates their situation.

Dozens of Palestinian students worked with SJN, a group of pro-Palestinian students, who helped them sail in the complicated logistics of the possibility of applying and pursuing an American education while the war continues.

The Trump administration has provided students on the new visa policy, or justifying its adoption.

The new radical policy has been communicated to American diplomats in a August Cable of State Marco Rubio, commanding all embassies and consulates to refuse non -immigrant visas to all passport holders of the otherwise eligible Palestinian Authority who use this passport to request a visa. The posts were invited to do so immediately.

A spokesperson for the State Department said that each visa decision is a national security decision, without increasing the justification of the new policy.

Preventing students who had been accepted in American universities from traveling to take the places they had worked so hard to win led to a loss of three years of education for most of the students. The last time most of them were at school was in the fall of 2023, and now they are looking elsewhere in the world to find opportunities for the fall of 2026.

They must essentially restart the entire university application system from zero, said Majid. These are people who have tried to finish their studies under bombing, under mass trips, and it is absolutely cowardly and disappointing administration.

